What We Know About Madonna's New Concert Documentary

You know Madonna. Aside from being considered the "Queen of Pop," she is also known for being the "Queen of Reinvention." After all, she has enjoyed a successful career that is still going strong after 30 years. Her latest studio album, "Madame X," was released in 2019 and saw the powerhouse icon embody different personas and characters. As seen in the trailer for the album, Madonna explained that Madame X was a woman with many sides to her. The LP cemented the "Like a Prayer" hitmakers legendary status and topped the US Billboard 200.

To promote "Madame X," Madonna embarked on a world tour of the same name that saw her perform in a more intimate setting than she's used to. In a 2019 interview with BBC, the singer explained why she opted for a different setting for this tour. "I've done so many shows — world tours, stadiums, sports arenas, you name it — that I feel like I have to reinvent that now too," she said. "I like doing intimate shows and being able to talk directly to the audience." That same year, Billboard named Madonna's tour one of the best of 2019.

As noted by Pollstar, the "Madame X" tour grossed $51.4 million at the box office after performing 75 concerts in Europe and the US. While on the road, the Grammy Award winner also filmed a documentary for fans to watch. Keep reading to find out more.