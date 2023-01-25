Whoopi Goldberg Sounds Off On Major Oscars Snub

The announcement of each year's Oscar nominations brings a mixture of surprised gasps and disappointed sighs — and 2023 was no different. While some contenders are considered shoo-ins every year, others fall under the category of a surprise nomination... or a surprise snub. Take, for instance, "To Leslie." Grossing a total of $27,000 in theaters, per the Los Angeles Times, it elbowed its way into the highly competitive "Best Actress" category for star Andrea Riseborough, who portrays an addict down on her luck. A little-seen film even amongst critics' circles, the film rallied support from A-listers like Amy Adams and Kate Winslet, who both moderated virtual panel discussions for the film. The Viola Davis vehicle, "The Woman King," wasn't so lucky. Although named one of the American Film Institute's top 10 films of 2022, the historical action film was shut out completely by Oscar voters.

Even films both widely seen by audiences and adored by critics experienced disappointing snubs. Although "Top Gun: Maverick" scored six Oscar nods total, Tom Cruise missed the mark on recognition for his work in the titular role. Likewise, "Avatar: The Way of Water" — for all its record-breaking box-office numbers — couldn't sway the hearts of Oscar voters, who didn't recognize James Cameron in the best director category.

With plenty of heartbreak to go around Tinseltown upon the January 24 announcements, Whoopi Goldberg couldn't help but draw attention to her own snub this year.