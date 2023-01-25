The Jeremy Renner Snowplow Accident Report Paints A Harrowing Picture

Marvel star Jeremy Renner was airlifted to a hospital in Nevada after a snowplow accident left him severely injured, Sergeant Kristin Vietti of Washoe County Sheriff's Department told Deadline in early January. Renner's rep later confirmed to Deadline that the actor "suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" and needed surgery. While his condition was listed as critical, Renner was stable and was even able to share an update with fans on Instagram two days later. "Thank you all for your kind words. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all," he captioned a photo of himself from his hospital bed.

Renner has a long road to full recovery but he has been released from the hospital. "Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home," he tweeted, referring to the premiere of Season 2 of "Mayor of Kingstown." As time goes by, more details about what happened when Renner was crushed by a snowplow in Washoe County Nevada on New Year's Day. As fate would have it, Renner was actually on a bit of a rescue mission himself just before everything happened.