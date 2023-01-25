Kanye West Might Be Banned From Traveling To Australia

In October 2022, Kanye "Ye" West was banned from both Twitter and Instagram due to violating user policies after posting antisemitic and bizarre statements. In the since-deleted tweet, the rapper said he was "going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE," per CNN, and then proceeded to defend himself by saying that there are African-Americans who are Jewish in the world. "You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda," Ye said in another tweet.

After the "Gold Digger" rapper was banned from his social media accounts, the companies that he partnered with started dropping him as a client. According to the Los Angeles Times, Gap, Def Jam Records, CAA (Ye's talent agency), and Adidas ended their partnerships with Ye. The number of companies who dropped the rapper was turned into a joke on "Saturday Night Live," as Colin Jost joked about how T.J. Maxx and Peloton decided to no longer sell his clothes or stream his music.

Stephen Colbert even "banned" the rapper from the Ed Sullivan Theater. "I am banning Kanye from coming north of Bubba Gump Shrimp," he said on his late-night talk show. "Stay out of Times Square. He's been creeping out the Elmos and they've seen a lot already." And it looks like Ye's travel ban has a much bigger radius.