Chelsea Handler Is Loving Single Life After Jo Koy Breakup

Longtime friends before they dated, Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy seemed like a fated match when they became Instagram official in September 2021. Sharing two adorable photos of her and Koy, including one of them lip-locked, Handler had fans gushing about their seeming inevitability. As one fan mused at the time, "This really feels like destiny." The duo even made red carpet appearances together, including debuting at the 2021 People's Choice Awards. "It's so nice to be able to do something like this with your lover!," Handler exclaimed to Extra. Later gushing on her "Dear Chelsea" podcast that the relationship made her feel "so completely safe," Handler gave Koy the highest of praise in a November 2021 Instagram post, sharing that he "renewed my faith in men."

Alas, by July 2022, a few months shy of their first anniversary, Handler confirmed that she and Koy were taking a break. Posting an Instagram video preemptively recorded for their anniversary (aww), the "Uganda Be Kidding Me" author asked fans to continue supporting them both in their personal endeavors. "This is not an ending. It's another beginning, and it's a comfort to know that I am still loved and love this man the way the sun loves the moon and the moon loves the sun," Handler reflected.

A sad ending to one of the most-liked couples in Hollywood, Handler can't seem to shake the breakup's shadow. The comedian recently addressed how she was navigating single-dom this time around.