Gerard Piqué Goes Instagram Official With New Girlfriend After Shakira Breakup

If you're reading this and your name's Shakira and you're a global superstar who shares two children with a soccer star named Gerard Piqué, well, you may want to look away now. As for everyone else still reading, you'll likely already know that Shakira and Piqué announced in June 2022 that they were breaking up after around 11 years together, confirming in a statement shared by CNN, "We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we request respect for [our] privacy. Thank you for your understanding."

Things have, sadly, seemingly turned pretty messy since then, with Shakira getting all her feelings about her ex out in her very candid single, "BZRP Music Session #53." The hitmaker didn't hold back or bother dancing around the subject with cryptic lyrics. Oh no. She made it pretty darn clear she was taking aim at Piqué with lines like, "You left me the in-laws as my neighbors, media outlets at my door, and in debt with the government," which seemed to be a nod to her tax scandal. But Shakira wasn't done there. She even appeared to call out Piqué's new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, with a clever play on words.

Now though, it seems like Piqué and Chia Marti are now having their say — as they're saying a lot (without actually saying a lot) over on Instagram.