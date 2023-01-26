Cowboys Star Dak Prescott's Relationship Takes A Turn For The Worse

It's not unusual for NFL stars to have their dating lives plastered across the gossip columns and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been no different over the years, as the football star has had his name in the headlines quite a few times amid speculation over which stunning lady is on his arm.

Back in March 2018, the rumor mill started churning when SportsGossip.com reported he was seeing Rosette Abud, with an insider claiming, "She's starting to catch feelings, even telling her friends she's Dak's girl." He, however, was said to not be looking for anything too serious, which might explain why the following month the outlet claimed the two were already done — and Prescott was enjoying being single. By January 2019 though, Terez Owens revealed he had a new girlfriend (who was later identified as Instagram model Lauren Holley) though it seemed that was never a serious thing, because, by April of that year, he was being romantically linked to another model in the form of Ireland Borba, according to SportsGossip.com (who Page Six later claimed went on to date none other than Bachelor Nation's Tyler Cameron).

But, after Prescott was linked to a few more stunning women, it seemed he was ready to settle down a little more when he found love with Natalie Buffet. The Sun reported the two started dating in July 2020 and did nothing to hide their romance on social media, but now there's some sad news for fans of the duo.