Cowboys Star Dak Prescott's Relationship Takes A Turn For The Worse
It's not unusual for NFL stars to have their dating lives plastered across the gossip columns and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been no different over the years, as the football star has had his name in the headlines quite a few times amid speculation over which stunning lady is on his arm.
Back in March 2018, the rumor mill started churning when SportsGossip.com reported he was seeing Rosette Abud, with an insider claiming, "She's starting to catch feelings, even telling her friends she's Dak's girl." He, however, was said to not be looking for anything too serious, which might explain why the following month the outlet claimed the two were already done — and Prescott was enjoying being single. By January 2019 though, Terez Owens revealed he had a new girlfriend (who was later identified as Instagram model Lauren Holley) though it seemed that was never a serious thing, because, by April of that year, he was being romantically linked to another model in the form of Ireland Borba, according to SportsGossip.com (who Page Six later claimed went on to date none other than Bachelor Nation's Tyler Cameron).
But, after Prescott was linked to a few more stunning women, it seemed he was ready to settle down a little more when he found love with Natalie Buffet. The Sun reported the two started dating in July 2020 and did nothing to hide their romance on social media, but now there's some sad news for fans of the duo.
Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffet have reportedly split
It's splitsville for Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffet, as it looks like the two have gone their separate ways. Page Six confirmed in January that the one-time couple had not only broken up, but actually called time on their romance secretly months before the news came out. The outlet claimed they went their separate ways as long ago as March 2022, however, it's more likely their split came after April 2022, as Us Weekly reported the NFL star shared an adorable photo of himself and Buffet to Instagram Stories that month to celebrate her 25th birthday. "Happy 25th @natalie_buffett. I Love you," he wrote alongside a cute photo of the two, with showed them on yacht at sunset. It's thought Prescott has been back in the dating game since the split, but isn't thought to be seeing anyone seriously right now.
Buffet's last Instagram upload featuring her now ex happened back in February 2022 when the then happy couple attended the NFL honors together. Suggesting these two likely ended on good terms? The image is still up on Buffet's Instagram as of January with the sweet caption "The best date." Several other photos including her ex are also still available, like this adorable upload from December 2021 that showed the two posing in reindeer onesies alongside their dogs and a Christmas tree. As for Prescott, he doesn't appear to have any images featuring his ex-girlfriend on his grid post breakup.