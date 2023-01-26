Keke Palmer Subtly Confirms The Sex Of Her First Child

It's no secret that Keke Palmer is pregnant. Palmer came clean and flaunted her baby bump during her "Saturday Night Live" hosting debut in December 2022. During her "SNL" monologue, the actor admitted, "People have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby,' 'Keke's pregnant' and I want to set the record straight. I am!" She's expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson, per E! News.

Needless to say, it's an exciting time for Palmer. The star recently appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," and beamed when talking about her future child. Jimmy Fallon said, "When you announced it on 'Saturday Night Live,' that was the best thing!" Palmer explained, "I always thought to myself, you know, I would love the opportunity to host 'SNL.' I just did not know it would be the same time that I was pregnant."

She and Fallon continued to reflect on the moment, which was clearly an important memory for Palmer. But it didn't end there. In the interview, Palmer spilled some more tea about her pregnancy.