King Charles Reportedly Boots Prince Andrew From His Royal Digs
Prince Andrew is reportedly getting a royal eviction from his brother, King Charles III.
It's no surprise, as Prince Andrew has a shady side, most notably due to his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein. In 2021, Virginia Giuffre filed a lawsuit claiming that Andrew had sexually assaulted her. Giuffre alleged that Epstein had sex trafficked and forced her to have sex with the royal, per The New York Times. Giuffree released a statement to ABC News, saying, "I am holding Prince Andrew accountable for what he did to me. The powerful and the rich are not exempt from being held responsible for their actions." The prince repeatedly denied his involvement with Giuffre but the case lingered on.
His involvement resulted in him being stripped of his royal titles in early 2022, per Insider. A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace shared, "With The Queen's approval and agreement, The Duke of York's military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen." Just one month later, Andrew settled the case out of court. Court documents stated, "Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre's character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks. It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years." Although his royal titles were stripped, many felt it wasn't enough. Apparently, neither does King Charles. Charles is reportedly kicking the prince out of Buckingham Palace for good.
King Charles reportedly sent Prince Andrew packing
Prince Andrew's involvement with Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre has had repercussions for the royal. As many know, he was stripped of his royal titles by the late Queen Elizabeth II in January 2022. Then in December 2022, King Charles allegedly closed down the small office he occupied at Buckingham Palace, per the New York Post.
It seems the king's choice to close Prince Andrew's office was just the beginning of his plans. The latest report from The Sun claims King Charles is kicking Prince Andrew out for good and is no longer allowing him to have sleeping quarters at the palace. Buckingham Palace is set to undergo a $400 million renovation that includes Prince Andrew's living space. However, the king is reportedly not welcoming the prince back. A source told the outlet, "The King has made it clear that Buckingham Palace is no place for Prince Andrew." Andrew reportedly enjoyed having a suite at Buckingham Palace, because it allowed him to live a comfortable lifestyle. The source shared, "Andrew loved having a suite at Buckingham Palace where he was not only set up for marital life with Sarah Ferguson but used it as a bachelor's pad after his divorce."
Despite being kicked out of the famed palace, Prince Andrew still has another home to occupy in Saint James. However, with his office, and now his living quarters, reportedly being taken away, it appears King Charles wants nothing to do with him.