King Charles Reportedly Boots Prince Andrew From His Royal Digs

Prince Andrew is reportedly getting a royal eviction from his brother, King Charles III.

It's no surprise, as Prince Andrew has a shady side, most notably due to his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein. In 2021, Virginia Giuffre filed a lawsuit claiming that Andrew had sexually assaulted her. Giuffre alleged that Epstein had sex trafficked and forced her to have sex with the royal, per The New York Times. Giuffree released a statement to ABC News, saying, "I am holding Prince Andrew accountable for what he did to me. The powerful and the rich are not exempt from being held responsible for their actions." The prince repeatedly denied his involvement with Giuffre but the case lingered on.

His involvement resulted in him being stripped of his royal titles in early 2022, per Insider. A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace shared, "With The Queen's approval and agreement, The Duke of York's military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen." Just one month later, Andrew settled the case out of court. Court documents stated, "Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre's character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks. It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years." Although his royal titles were stripped, many felt it wasn't enough. Apparently, neither does King Charles. Charles is reportedly kicking the prince out of Buckingham Palace for good.