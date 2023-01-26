The Instant Pamela Anderson Knew Her Ex-Husband Kid Rock Wasn't The One
Following the release of Hulu's hit series, "Pam & Tommy," interest in Pamela Anderson's past relationship with musician Tommy Lee has picked up steam. The show focused on their passionate (and turbulent) love affair, which was further scrutinized upon the release of their stolen sex tape. The couple was married from 1995 to 1998, and share two sons, per Hollywood Life.
While Anderson's marriage to Lee has been a hot topic recently, the "Baywatch" star has been romantically involved with several high-profile celebrities over the years. Notably, she had an on-and-off romance with Kid Rock that spanned five years, per People. They initially connected in 2001 and were engaged a year later. However, just a year after their engagement, they called it off. Despite this, they reignited the flames in 2006 and got married. Four months later, though, they filed for divorce. At the time of their split, Anderson took to her blog (via People) to provide an explanation. She wrote that Kid Rock "is great in many ways, we just don't belong together."
The 55-year-old's marriage to Kid Rock may be long over, but that doesn't mean fans have stopped talking about it. Anderson hasn't shut the subject down either, and she recently shared a key detail about her wedding to the "Cowboy" singer. As it turns out, Anderson knew pretty early on that she and Kid Rock weren't meant to be.
Pamela Anderson reflects on her wedding to Kid Rock
On January 25, Pamela Anderson spilled the tea on her love life during an appearance on "The Howard Stern Show." While she admitted she was head over heels in love with Tommy Lee, not all of her relationships panned out so well. Anderson revealed, "I don't think I ever gave myself a chance to have another relationship after that that was of any value." After comparing her other romances to Lee, Howard Stern threw in Kid Rock's name and asked, "When do you know 'Oh my god, this was a tremendous f****** mistake.' Do you know right away?" Anderson nodded her head and said, "Right when I got married." She added that just following the wedding ceremony, she knew her relationship with the Michigan native wasn't right for her.
Apparently, Anderson and Kid Rock's short-lived marriage didn't evolve into a friendship. In a 2008 episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" (via People), Kid Rock stated that he and his ex-wife were "not really" friends. He explained, "If I saw her somewhere I'd say hi, but I try not to go in the same circles. I try to avoid that."