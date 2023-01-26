The Instant Pamela Anderson Knew Her Ex-Husband Kid Rock Wasn't The One

Following the release of Hulu's hit series, "Pam & Tommy," interest in Pamela Anderson's past relationship with musician Tommy Lee has picked up steam. The show focused on their passionate (and turbulent) love affair, which was further scrutinized upon the release of their stolen sex tape. The couple was married from 1995 to 1998, and share two sons, per Hollywood Life.

While Anderson's marriage to Lee has been a hot topic recently, the "Baywatch" star has been romantically involved with several high-profile celebrities over the years. Notably, she had an on-and-off romance with Kid Rock that spanned five years, per People. They initially connected in 2001 and were engaged a year later. However, just a year after their engagement, they called it off. Despite this, they reignited the flames in 2006 and got married. Four months later, though, they filed for divorce. At the time of their split, Anderson took to her blog (via People) to provide an explanation. She wrote that Kid Rock "is great in many ways, we just don't belong together."

The 55-year-old's marriage to Kid Rock may be long over, but that doesn't mean fans have stopped talking about it. Anderson hasn't shut the subject down either, and she recently shared a key detail about her wedding to the "Cowboy" singer. As it turns out, Anderson knew pretty early on that she and Kid Rock weren't meant to be.