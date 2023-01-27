Which Former Real Housewife Would Bravo Fans Love To See On Ultimate Girls Trip? - Nicki Swift Survey

The "Real Housewives" franchise always has plans to entertain fans, especially when it comes to the "Ultimate Girls Trip" spin-off, as viewers get to see some of their favorite cast members return to the show for a bit. According to Bravo, "RHUGT" Season 2 is described as a "much-anticipated vacation" with "several of the most unforgettable ex-Housewives."

Dorinda Medley spoke about her "Ultimate Girls Trip" experience on Us Weekly's "Getting Real with the Housewives" podcast in March 2022. She compared the experience of getting a group of former Housewives to live together to being in college. "You form a special bond that no one ever understands," she said. Medley mentioned that they still remain a "family" even when there are arguments in the house. "I don't know if any of us, including me as the host, expected the intensity of being up there for eight days," she added.

And on January 9, "Real Housewives" fans were updated on the cast of Season 4 of "Ultimate Girls Trip." In a tweet, Bravo announced the list of fan favorite former Housewives that will return to the franchise. Some of these Housewives include Vicki Gunvalson, Brandi Glanville, and Phaedra Parks, as well as some "RHUGT" first-timers. So, as the show is gearing up for a new season, who would Bravo fans be excited to see on a future "Ultimate Girls Trip" season?