Jay Leno Suffers More Injuries From Motorcycle Wreck Not Long After His Fiery Accident

Car aficionado Jay Leno is becoming something of a real-life stunt driver. The iconic comedian suffered third-degree burns on the left side of his face in November 2022 while fixing a fuel line in his 1907 White Steam car, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal. After gasoline sprayed on his face and hands, an accidental spark ignited flames, including all over Leno himself. As he spilled on "The Adam Carolla Show" last December, the comic was saved from harsher injuries by a friend present on the scene. Recalling seeing the flames, Leno had told his friend at the time, "”Dave, I'm on fire' ... By that time my face is pretty burnt." Thanks to his friend's quick work — pulling Leno out, covering the flames, and employing a fire extinguisher — the flames did not damage his eyes or ears.

Admitted to a hospital burn unit immediately, the comedian told TMZ shortly after that he was okay and only needed "a week or two to get back on my feet." Luckily, the former "Tonight Show" host's estimation was accurate, getting back outside just 11 days after he was discharged, per Today.

Unbelievably, the comic just revealed that he — once again — got into a major vehicular wreck recently.