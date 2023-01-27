Katharine McPhee Is Open To Big Family Plans In Age-Gap Marriage To David Foster

Despite their 35-year age gap, Katharine McPhee and David Foster's marriage shows no sign of dimming passion. Tying the knot in 2019, the couple welcomed a baby boy in February 2021, per E! News. (Foster also has five other children from previous relationships.) Shortly after their son's birth, McPhee addressed the public scrutiny over their age difference on a March 2021 episode of Dr. Berlin's "Informed Pregnancy" podcast. Explaining that, while she understands the inclination to make assumptions about their relationship from the outside, McPhee firmly asserted, "Things are never exactly as they appear and I'm in love with our love story and that's all that matters."

Foster and McPhee have certainly never been shy about displaying PDA. In a July 2022 Instagram upload, McPhee posted a series of steamy, canoodling shots of her and hubby. With her bare leg wrapped high around Foster's waist in one pic, McPhee cheekily captioned their show of love, "Poor guy. Too bad he doesn't get very much attention." One of David's daughters, screenwriter Erin Foster, jokingly commented that she was "reporting" McPhee's brazen photos.

It seems all the PDA has inspired another idea for Foster and McPhee — a potential Baby No. 2!