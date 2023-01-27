Katharine McPhee Is Open To Big Family Plans In Age-Gap Marriage To David Foster
Despite their 35-year age gap, Katharine McPhee and David Foster's marriage shows no sign of dimming passion. Tying the knot in 2019, the couple welcomed a baby boy in February 2021, per E! News. (Foster also has five other children from previous relationships.) Shortly after their son's birth, McPhee addressed the public scrutiny over their age difference on a March 2021 episode of Dr. Berlin's "Informed Pregnancy" podcast. Explaining that, while she understands the inclination to make assumptions about their relationship from the outside, McPhee firmly asserted, "Things are never exactly as they appear and I'm in love with our love story and that's all that matters."
Foster and McPhee have certainly never been shy about displaying PDA. In a July 2022 Instagram upload, McPhee posted a series of steamy, canoodling shots of her and hubby. With her bare leg wrapped high around Foster's waist in one pic, McPhee cheekily captioned their show of love, "Poor guy. Too bad he doesn't get very much attention." One of David's daughters, screenwriter Erin Foster, jokingly commented that she was "reporting" McPhee's brazen photos.
It seems all the PDA has inspired another idea for Foster and McPhee — a potential Baby No. 2!
Katharine McPhee and David Foster love being parents
Katharine McPhee and David Foster are living proof that there's no right or wrong age when it comes to marriage and having kids. Sharing 1-year-old son, Rennie, with Foster (who's 73), the 38-year-old singer shared on the January 27 episode of "The Jennifer Hudson Show", "I would love to have another baby, but we'll see. We're not, like, in any crazy rush, but... I hope so because I love being a mom. I really love it."
Foster himself has voiced appreciation for being an "older dad" to Rennie in the past. Having five adult children — Allison, 52; Amy, 49; Sara, 41; Erin, 40; and Jordan, 36 — from prior relationships, Foster told People in October 2022 that he has had so much more downtime to spend with Rennie. "It's the standard thing of like, 'Oh, well you were so young when you had your children and you were working day and night, you never saw them,'" Foster said, sharing that he can afford to "cancel anything just to hang" with Rennie now.
Looking to Céline Dion and her late husband René Angélil as an example, Foster admitted that his May-December relationship did feel "kind of odd in the beginning." With time, however, the music producer shared that he and McPhee are "over that hump now... and hopefully people just start looking like we belong together because we feel like we do."