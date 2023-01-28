Kanye 'Ye' West Under Investigation Amid Confrontation At North's Basketball Game

Kanye 'Ye' West has faced his share of backlash in the last year. The rapper lit the fire on high-profile partnerships after he made derogatory remarks towards the Jewish community. In a now-deleted tweet (via TMZ), he wrote, "I'm going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE." Balenciaga, Adidas, and GAP subsequently cut ties. In a statement (via CNBC), Adidas explained, "Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye's recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company's values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness." Other companies expressed similar sentiments.

Ye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian spoke out against Ye, tweeting, "Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end."

Amid his losses, Ye has leaned on his new wife, Bianca Censori, for support. Surprisingly, they were recently seen shopping at Balenciaga, per Page Six. And just a day later, the rapper stirred up a fresh batch of controversy after a run-in with a woman.