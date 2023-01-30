Jay Leno's Time On NBC Comes To A Close Following His Garage Fire

Jay Leno has been a staple on NBC for decades now. Of course, he was host of the famous "The Tonight Show With Jay Leno" between 1992 and 2009, before making his triumphant return for four years between 2010 and 2014. But he didn't even leave the network in between his time on the iconic late-night show, as he also headed up the eponymous "The Jay Leno Show" during his year away. Quite clearly, Leno is a favorite at the network, so much so that a monologue writer on "The Tonight Show," Jimmy Brogan, even claimed on "The Story of Late Night" in 2021 (via People), "Jay had the secret deal." The secret deal he was referring to? NBC's vice president from 1983 to 2012, Rick Ludwin, claimed, "Jay Leno had just signed a new deal that guaranteed Jay 'The Tonight Show,' whenever Johnny [Carson] stepped down." As fans will remember, there was some surprise when Leno landed the gig over David Letterman.

That seemingly special relationship with the peacock network then transformed into the show "Jay Leno's Garage," which debuted as a web series in 2015 on NBC.com before going on to air on NBC's sister channel, CNBC. But, as they say, all good things must come to an end — and that seems to be no different for Leno's time on NBC.