Bravo Fans Tell Nicki Swift Which Real Housewives Of New Jersey Feud Is The Messiest - Exclusive Survey

The inaugural episode of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" premiered on May 12, 2009 and it's safe to say that the Bravosphere has never been the same. "Toughest reunion I ever sat through, probably those early years of Jersey where it was blood warfare," executive producer and Housewives wrangler Andy Cohen once famously recalled about the show's volatile Season 1 reunion (via Reality Tea). Blood warfare, indeed! In fact, catfights and frightening physical brawls were almost always an integral part of the show's various storylines. Cases in point: the Joe Giudice vs. Joe Gorga christening incident, the infamous hair-pulling fiasco, and another Joe-on-Joe crime at what was supposed to be a retreat to help heal the family, just to name a few.

Even OG cast member Dina Manzo opted to leave the series behind due to its increasingly combative nature. "I really wanted to walk away from all of the toxic behavior," she penned in her blog in 2011 (via NY Daily News). "Let's lift each other up instead of trying to tear one another down. Let's showcase what women are capable of, what I thought this show was going to be back in the day," she pleaded in a call to action to the remaining New Jersey housewives.

But which of the many feuds throughout "RHONJ" history goes down as the absolute messiest? The answer may or may not surprise you...