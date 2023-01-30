Bravo Fans Tell Nicki Swift Which Real Housewives Of New Jersey Feud Is The Messiest - Exclusive Survey
The inaugural episode of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" premiered on May 12, 2009 and it's safe to say that the Bravosphere has never been the same. "Toughest reunion I ever sat through, probably those early years of Jersey where it was blood warfare," executive producer and Housewives wrangler Andy Cohen once famously recalled about the show's volatile Season 1 reunion (via Reality Tea). Blood warfare, indeed! In fact, catfights and frightening physical brawls were almost always an integral part of the show's various storylines. Cases in point: the Joe Giudice vs. Joe Gorga christening incident, the infamous hair-pulling fiasco, and another Joe-on-Joe crime at what was supposed to be a retreat to help heal the family, just to name a few.
Even OG cast member Dina Manzo opted to leave the series behind due to its increasingly combative nature. "I really wanted to walk away from all of the toxic behavior," she penned in her blog in 2011 (via NY Daily News). "Let's lift each other up instead of trying to tear one another down. Let's showcase what women are capable of, what I thought this show was going to be back in the day," she pleaded in a call to action to the remaining New Jersey housewives.
But which of the many feuds throughout "RHONJ" history goes down as the absolute messiest? The answer may or may not surprise you...
The Caroline Manzo and Teresa Giudice feud was intense
"DO NOT BRING UP MY FAMILY!!!"
While many might argue that the feud between "Real Housewives of New Jersey" OGs Teresa Giudice and Danielle Staub reigns as the messiest (infamous table flip and all), many Bravo fans beg to differ. According to a survey completed by 556 participants, Nicki Swift found that 21.04% (or 117) of the Bravo diehards believe that the feud between Giudice and Caroline Manzo takes the win for the messiest feud in the history of the New Jersey installment. As you may recall, Giudice and Caroline started the reality show as friends but by Season 3 the pair had become serious foes. According to Caroline, the friendship went downhill once it "became a competition for her." Still, Caroline was adamant that she wasn't playing the same game. "I was just doing my own thing, I didn't care and until this day I defy anyone who says I was anything but supportive to her," she recalled during an interview with Bravo.
As for the rest of the results, Giudice and Melissa Gorga's feud came in second with 19.78%, followed by Jackie Goldschneider and Giudice with 18.71%, Caroline and her sister Dina Manzo with 16.19%, Staub and Margaret Josephs with 14.03%, and Giudice and Jacqueline Laurita with 10.25%. It should be noted, however, that Giudice made headlines back in February 2022 when she told Andy Cohen that she would be open to a reconciliation with Laurita. TBD, we suppose.