Love Island's Molly-Mae And Tommy Fury Welcome Their First Child

A new addition has entered the villa! Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury took the world by storm when they got together on the hit UK show "Love Island." The purpose of the show is to find love, and while many think they do, it never ends up lasting. But, in 2019, Molly-Mae and Fury gave people hope as they left the villa together.

Since leaving "Love Island," the couple has remained together. Their love grew when they announced in a September 2022 Instagram video that they were expecting a child together. Molly-Mae's caption was a quote from her speech when they departed "Love Island" together. She wrote, "I can't wait for the adventures that we haven't even dreamed of yet." Fans, friends, and family were ecstatic to hear that the happy couple would expand their family. Not long after announcing their pregnancy, the couple revealed they would be expecting a baby girl, per Instagram.

Molly-Mae has been open about sharing her pregnancy journey online, and in early January, she posted about how lucky she has been. She wrote, "I really couldn't have asked my body to provide a better home for the first 9 months of our little girls life... so blessed to say my pregnancy has been a complete and utter dream." Fans were patiently waiting for the announcement of the newest addition, knowing how close they were to the end. And they didn't have to wait long, because the couple has officially welcomed their baby girl.