Love Island's Molly-Mae And Tommy Fury Welcome Their First Child
A new addition has entered the villa! Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury took the world by storm when they got together on the hit UK show "Love Island." The purpose of the show is to find love, and while many think they do, it never ends up lasting. But, in 2019, Molly-Mae and Fury gave people hope as they left the villa together.
Since leaving "Love Island," the couple has remained together. Their love grew when they announced in a September 2022 Instagram video that they were expecting a child together. Molly-Mae's caption was a quote from her speech when they departed "Love Island" together. She wrote, "I can't wait for the adventures that we haven't even dreamed of yet." Fans, friends, and family were ecstatic to hear that the happy couple would expand their family. Not long after announcing their pregnancy, the couple revealed they would be expecting a baby girl, per Instagram.
Molly-Mae has been open about sharing her pregnancy journey online, and in early January, she posted about how lucky she has been. She wrote, "I really couldn't have asked my body to provide a better home for the first 9 months of our little girls life... so blessed to say my pregnancy has been a complete and utter dream." Fans were patiently waiting for the announcement of the newest addition, knowing how close they were to the end. And they didn't have to wait long, because the couple has officially welcomed their baby girl.
Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury share sweet photo of new baby girl
Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury have made a new addition to their "Love Island" family. The couple announced they had given birth to a beautiful baby girl on Instagram. Molly-Mae, who has been the creative director for PrettyLittleThing since 2021, and Tommy Fury, a professional boxer, shared a joint post of them holding their baby with the caption "23/01/23," the day she was born. Love and support from "Love Island" alumni filled the couple's comments. Maura Higgins wrote, "So so so proud of you always ... she is so perfect."
Molly-Mae later shared a sweet Instagram story (via People) of Fury cuddling up with their newborn daughter. He shared a story of his own holding their newest addition. He wrote, "I'll protect you forever my little girl." While they have yet to disclose the name, Molly-Mae did reveal she gave birth to her daughter a week ago. The reality star penned an emotional message to their daughter on her story, saying, "One week old today. I can't believe we get to keep you forever. Becoming your mum has been the best thing to ever happen to me ... it doesn't seem possible but my love for you grows with each passing moment." The sweet photo showed Molly-Mae embracing her daughter. She added that their daughter came into the world "safely." Molly-Mae ended by saying, "We promise to love and care for you unconditionally forever."