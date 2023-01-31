Bravo Fans Tell Nicki Swift Which Real Housewives Marriage They Think Will Actually Last - Exclusive Survey
"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne caused quite the stink at BravoCon 2022 when she revealed that she believed that spouses Dorit and Paul "P.K." Kemsley were the next Bravolebrity relationship headed for splitsville. "I don't want to answer this question because I feel bad ..." Jayne lamented before strolling up to the front of the stage and confidently blurting out, "I think it's Dorit and PK." Yikes!
As one can imagine, P.K. and Dorit weren't exactly thrilled with Jayne's revelation and P.K. took to his Instagram account to let everyone know it. "Erika Jayne thought her husband was innocent. She thought the ankle is more important than the brain. She thought she should keep the earrings. Now she thinks Dorit and I are next to split up... Here's a quick bit of management advice... stop thinking!" he quipped in a fiery Instagram post. Shortly after, however, Jayne sounded off in the comments section. "When did you get so sensitive? You know d*** well I was joking.." she shot back.
But speaking of "Real Housewives" marriages, which one do Bravo fans actually think will last and go the long haul? The answer just might surprise you.
Bravo fans are rooting for Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin to go the distance
In a survey completed by 589 participants, Nicki Swift found that 29.37% (or 173 devoted "Real Housewives" fans) believed that husband and wife Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna are destined to go the distance. As you may recall, Rinna announced at the top of 2023 that she was leaving "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." In a statement to E! News Rinna relished her eight years as a Housewife, noting that the gig had been the longest one she had held in her 35-year-long career. "It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!" she declared.
And fortunately, it appears her hubby, Hamlin, is on the same page, and supportive to boot. "I think Lisa has come out of it really well after eight years," he said on January 26 during an appearance on E! News. "I think from a branding perspective, it doesn't get any better than that. All the negative stuff that's out there will burn off eventually," he added.
As for the rest of the results, Melissa and Joe Gorga came in second with 19.19%, Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker came in third with 15.79%, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky with 15.45%, Heather & Terry Dubrow with 14.60%, and finally Dorit & Paul "P.K." Kemsley with a meager 5.60%. Yikes. Perhaps Erika Jayne's BravoCon bombshell really did sway the masses.