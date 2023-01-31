Bravo Fans Tell Nicki Swift Which Real Housewives Marriage They Think Will Actually Last - Exclusive Survey

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne caused quite the stink at BravoCon 2022 when she revealed that she believed that spouses Dorit and Paul "P.K." Kemsley were the next Bravolebrity relationship headed for splitsville. "I don't want to answer this question because I feel bad ..." Jayne lamented before strolling up to the front of the stage and confidently blurting out, "I think it's Dorit and PK." Yikes!

As one can imagine, P.K. and Dorit weren't exactly thrilled with Jayne's revelation and P.K. took to his Instagram account to let everyone know it. "Erika Jayne thought her husband was innocent. She thought the ankle is more important than the brain. She thought she should keep the earrings. Now she thinks Dorit and I are next to split up... Here's a quick bit of management advice... stop thinking!" he quipped in a fiery Instagram post. Shortly after, however, Jayne sounded off in the comments section. "When did you get so sensitive? You know d*** well I was joking.." she shot back.

But speaking of "Real Housewives" marriages, which one do Bravo fans actually think will last and go the long haul? The answer just might surprise you.