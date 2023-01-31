The Harrowing Lows Pamela Anderson Faced In Her Marriage To Tommy Lee

The following article contains mention of unhealthy substance use and domestic abuse.

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's relationship can be described as wild and tumultuous. The couple first met at a New Year's Eve party in 1994, and by February 1995, they were already walking down the aisle, per People. The marriage seemed to start in a fun and loving way as the couple quickly became pregnant with their first child. However, it was during the pregnancy that Anderson and Lee's life together got turned upside down after a sex tape of the couple was stolen and released to the public. Anderson previously spoke about how this affected the pair, per Yahoo! Entertainment. She said, "It ruined lives, starting with our relationship."

From having children to the infamous sex tape, the couple's relationship had plenty of highs and just as many lows. In 1998, Lee was arrested for domestic abuse after the "Baywatch" actor accused the Mötley Crüe drummer of kicking her, per AP News. Shortly after the arrest, Anderson filed for divorce. Eventually, the couple completely called it quits, but Anderson still holds onto the memories she had with Lee — even the worst ones.

The 55-year-old, who finally decided to tell her story in detail, opened up about her relationship with Lee in her memoir, "Love, Pamela." As many suspected, Lee's erratic and abusive behavior toward the former Playboy model began long before his arrest. In the memoir, Anderson revealed the heart-wrenching toll Lee's behavior took on her well-being.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.