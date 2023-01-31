The Harrowing Lows Pamela Anderson Faced In Her Marriage To Tommy Lee
The following article contains mention of unhealthy substance use and domestic abuse.
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's relationship can be described as wild and tumultuous. The couple first met at a New Year's Eve party in 1994, and by February 1995, they were already walking down the aisle, per People. The marriage seemed to start in a fun and loving way as the couple quickly became pregnant with their first child. However, it was during the pregnancy that Anderson and Lee's life together got turned upside down after a sex tape of the couple was stolen and released to the public. Anderson previously spoke about how this affected the pair, per Yahoo! Entertainment. She said, "It ruined lives, starting with our relationship."
From having children to the infamous sex tape, the couple's relationship had plenty of highs and just as many lows. In 1998, Lee was arrested for domestic abuse after the "Baywatch" actor accused the Mötley Crüe drummer of kicking her, per AP News. Shortly after the arrest, Anderson filed for divorce. Eventually, the couple completely called it quits, but Anderson still holds onto the memories she had with Lee — even the worst ones.
The 55-year-old, who finally decided to tell her story in detail, opened up about her relationship with Lee in her memoir, "Love, Pamela." As many suspected, Lee's erratic and abusive behavior toward the former Playboy model began long before his arrest. In the memoir, Anderson revealed the heart-wrenching toll Lee's behavior took on her well-being.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
Pamela Anderson almost overdosed when married to Tommy Lee
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's relationship is back in the spotlight again. The "Baywatch" star recently discussed in her memoir, "Love, Pamela," a series of incidents involving Lee that resulted in her nearly overdosing, per Hollywood Life.
Anderson shared that while she was filming "Barb Wire" in 1996, Lee frequently visited her and embarked on a series of antics to get Anderson to stay with him for a longer period between scenes. Lee's behavior got so bad that the famed drummer was banned from the set, though that didn't stop him from visiting Anderson. At the time, the former Playboy model saw it as playful behavior, but it did take a toll on her as she started taking "speedy diet pills, ephedrine."
The Canadian native said that one day she didn't show up on set, and her friend found her unconscious in her bathroom. Anderson shared, "I had gotten into the bathtub the night before and tried to swallow Advil with vodka, sinking slowly under the water. But luckily, I couldn't stand the taste of hard alcohol and the nausea forced me out of the tub." Anderson revealed she was at her wit's end after Lee threw her into his car before ramming the vehicle into a makeup trailer. She said, "I didn't know what to do. It was a depth of despair I'd never felt and I'd been through a lot. I loved Tommy and I hated more than anything to upset him."
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).