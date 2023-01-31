Formal Manslaughter Charge Against Alec Baldwin Elicits Strong Promise From District Attorney

Actor Alec Baldwin's legal woes relating to the tragic shooting on the set of his film "Rust" just got even more real, according to a report from Variety. It was announced earlier this month that Baldwin would be charged with involuntary manslaughter in relation to the incident that occurred in 2021 in the state of New Mexico. The shooting tragically killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. Following the initial reports that Baldwin would be charged for his role in Hutchins's death, the actor posted to Instagram, but did not seem to address the news directly.

Previously, Mary Carmack-Altwies, New Mexico's First Judicial District Attorney said in a statement, via Rolling Stone, "After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the 'Rust' film crew." On Tuesday, Carmack-Altwies followed this up with a strong statement. "Today we have taken another important step in securing justice for Halyna Hutchins," she said, per CNBC. She added, "In New Mexico, no one is above the law and justice will be served." Carmack-Altwies' words come after the 64-year-old actor was formally charged in the case.