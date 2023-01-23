Alec Baldwin's First Post After Rust Shooting Charge Speaks Volumes About His Priorities

Alec Baldwin is facing serious charges for his role in the "Rust" shooting, but that hasn't stopped the actor from being a family man.

One year after the tragic "Rust" incident, in which the actor's prop gun fired a live round that injured director Joel Souza and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, Baldwin has now been charged with involuntary manslaughter, along with armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. David Halls, the film's first assistant director — who gave Baldwin the gun and declared it safe to use — accepted a plea deal on a charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon, according to The New York Times.

"After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the 'Rust' film crew," New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said in a statement (via Rolling Stone). "On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice." Special prosecutor Andrea Reeb also underscored the fact that if only Baldwin, Gutierrez-Reed, and Halls had been diligent with their duties, no one would have been hurt. From the get-go, Baldwin has maintained his innocence, and now, days after the announcement of the charges, he has broken his silence through an Instagram post about his family.