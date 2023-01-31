Why R. Kelly's List Of Criminal Charges Is Now A Bit Shorter

R. Kelly went from famed R&B singer to convicted felon. Over the years, the musician's career quickly became overshadowed by the dozens of allegations made against him. It all started in the late 90's and early 2000's when women began coming forward claiming the singer had sexual relations with them while they were underage, per BBC. However, during this time, R. Kelly was able to be let go of the charges due to insufficient evidence.

In 2017, new allegations were brought to light after a BuzzFeed News article was released claiming the singer had created a "cult" of women at his disposal. This sparked a movement among women who had been victims of R. Kelly. Thus began a years-long trial where multiple women came forward to share their heartbreaking stories.

According to NPR, a woman by the name of Angela testified and shared, "I am a representation of every woman, boy, child, man that you have ever afflicted with your deplorable, inexplicable acts, and with that, I leave you with yourself, Robert Sylvester Kelly." After a long court battle, Kelly was finally convicted in 2021 of "racketeering and eight violations of an anti-sex trafficking law known as the Mann Act," per The New York Times. R. Kelly was sentenced in New York to 30 years in prison.

The singer was left to face indictment charges in Chicago, but it seems that things have since changed.