Ireland Baldwin Unveils New Details About Her First Child During Pregnancy

On January 31, Ireland Baldwin joyously shared some updates about her pregnancy with her first child. The daughter of actors Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger went on a podcast to share her experiences as a mom-to-be and what she will be naming her baby.

It was just one month ago when Ireland revealed her pregnancy with her boyfriend — the musician known as RAC — by posting a photo of the little one's sonogram on New Year's Eve. Earlier this month, Ireland got vulnerable about her pregnancy struggles on her social media and opened up about both her physical and mental difficulties. "This s*** is HARD," she wrote on her Instagram. "And you're not alone if you feel the same. And it's ok to be REAL and post highlight reels. It's ok to be happy and sad at the same time. I am grateful but I am struggling and that's perfectly ok."

Ireland has been honest about experiencing the highs and lows of pregnancy, and now she's giving an update about her baby.