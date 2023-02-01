Ozzy Osbourne's Concert Touring Career Comes To A Sad Close

In 2019, Ozzy Osbourne had to postpone his tour due to injuries and illnesses. It was reported that the singer fell, resulting in the need for having metal plates placed in his back. He also was hospitalized for the flu, and has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. But Ozbourne had one thing on his mind during all of these difficulties: performing. "It is so f***ing tough because, I mean, I want to be out there," he said on Sirius XM (via Express). "I can't begin to tell you how f***ing frustrating life has become."

In a 2020 interview with Audacy Music, he refused to say his tour was "canceled," and instead said "postponed," indicating that he planned to be back on the road at some point in the future. "I cannot go out on the road until I'm 100% confident that I can pull it off," he said, adding that he didn't want to give up mid-tour. "I'm not going to go out there until I can give them the show I want to give them."

And in 2022, the singer expressed how much performing has been a part of his life. "You have not seen the end of Ozzy Osbourne, I promise you," he told The Guardian. "If I have to go up there and die on the first song, I'll still be back the next day."