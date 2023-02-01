Serena Williams Tees Off Against Succession Star In Michelob's Perfectly Nostalgic Super Bowl Ad
One of the most celebrated tennis players of our time, Serena Williams, is hitting the links with some big stars in Michelob's star-studded Super Bowl ad.
The 23 Grand Slam winner made her debut in 1998 at just 16 years old, per Olympics. Although she didn't win that year, she won her first singles title the following year at the US Open. Williams would continue to dominate the courts for years, with a brief hiatus when she had her daughter Olympia in 2017.
In August 2022, Williams penned a lengthy letter in Vogue announcing her retirement. "A lot of people don't realize that I was two months pregnant when I won the Australian Open in 2017. But I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," she wrote. However, fans saw her again on the court at the 2022 US Open, per ESPN. Williams did not take home the win, she walked away calling her tennis career an "incredible ride." Now, Williams is not quite finished with the sports world yet, and seems to have switched her tennis racket for golf clubs.
Serena Williams' golf swing is pretty impressive
Serena Williams proves she can do just about any sport — and has acting chops as well. The tennis champ is featured in Michelob's new commercial set on a golf course at the Bushwood Country Club in a playful nod to the 1980 film "Caddyshack."
"I would love to play a little more golf, honestly for the photo opportunities," Williams told USA TODAY. "I had a pretty decent drive because I'm a tennis player." Williams' opponent in the spot is "Succession" star Brian Cox. The grand slam winner also appears alongside esteemed athletes Jimmy Butler, Alex Morgan, Tony Romo, Nneka Ogwumike, and Canelo Alvarez.
In the ad, Williams, wearing a purple cap and plaid pants, goes head-to-head with the other athletes. While taking the last shot, the golf ball hovers by the hole and the crowd holds their breath as it finally drops. Williams is surrounded by cheers as they celebrate together. Michelob Vice President of Marketing Richardo Marques stated, "Golf is going through an exciting transformation to become more inclusive and more joyful, which perfectly aligns with Michelob ULTRA's point of view and as such ended up serving as inspiration for our campaign this year."