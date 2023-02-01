Serena Williams Tees Off Against Succession Star In Michelob's Perfectly Nostalgic Super Bowl Ad

One of the most celebrated tennis players of our time, Serena Williams, is hitting the links with some big stars in Michelob's star-studded Super Bowl ad.

The 23 Grand Slam winner made her debut in 1998 at just 16 years old, per Olympics. Although she didn't win that year, she won her first singles title the following year at the US Open. Williams would continue to dominate the courts for years, with a brief hiatus when she had her daughter Olympia in 2017.

In August 2022, Williams penned a lengthy letter in Vogue announcing her retirement. "A lot of people don't realize that I was two months pregnant when I won the Australian Open in 2017. But I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," she wrote. However, fans saw her again on the court at the 2022 US Open, per ESPN. Williams did not take home the win, she walked away calling her tennis career an "incredible ride." Now, Williams is not quite finished with the sports world yet, and seems to have switched her tennis racket for golf clubs.