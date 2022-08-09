Serena Williams Stuns Fans With An Unexpected Retirement Announcement

Serena Williams has been on the top of her game for years. The tennis superstar is one of the most successful players in the game's history, earning herself four Olympic gold medals over the years plus an impressive 23 Grand Slam titles. Serena is so incredibly successful at the game that famous tennis coach Rick Macci even bestowed an impressive title upon her in December 2021. "To me it's easy with [the women], you already know what I'm going to say," he told Essentially Sports (via Tennis Head) when asked for his choice on the GOAT of the game. "I think if you just judge it on the accomplishments and with your eyes, I don't think anybody is even close to Serena," he continued. "I just don't even think it's close. Nothing against anybody else, but she's incredible."

Alongside her sister, Venus Williams, Serena has become one of the biggest icons of the game, so much so the two even had their own biopic, the 2021 movie "King Richard," with their dad, Richard Williams, being played by Will Smith (which even won him an Oscar). But while it seemed like Serena really had it all as the movie hit the big screen and she continued to make impressive hits on the court, she made a pretty surprising announcement to the world.