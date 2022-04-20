Serena Williams Reveals Tough Feelings Surrounding Her Daughter

Tennis ace Serena Williams has enjoyed an incredible career in the sport she loves. As most know, the star has an impressive resume. According to Tennis Majors, she's won 73 singles titles and 10 Grand Slams during her highly-touted career. With success, comes a whole lot of coin in the bank; Williams has a net worth of over $200 million.

When she's not playing tennis, Williams enjoys a great life off the court. According to Brides, she met her now-husband, Alex Ohanian, in 2015 at a hotel in Rome. They welcomed daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian in September 2017, and tied the knot shortly after in November 2017.

As a working mother, Williams has always been a cheerleader for women in the workforce. "I think of what they do literally every single day to support their family and to be a rock for their family," she told Today in 2020. "And it helps me keep going. There is not a day that goes by that I don't think that women are just really amazing." Williams confessed that she feels fortunate to be in control of her schedule so she's able to spend more time with her daughter, though it's still tough to balance. "Just when you think you can't do it anymore, you kind of close your eyes and go for it," she added. "We're strong."

