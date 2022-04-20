Serena Williams Reveals Tough Feelings Surrounding Her Daughter
Tennis ace Serena Williams has enjoyed an incredible career in the sport she loves. As most know, the star has an impressive resume. According to Tennis Majors, she's won 73 singles titles and 10 Grand Slams during her highly-touted career. With success, comes a whole lot of coin in the bank; Williams has a net worth of over $200 million.
When she's not playing tennis, Williams enjoys a great life off the court. According to Brides, she met her now-husband, Alex Ohanian, in 2015 at a hotel in Rome. They welcomed daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian in September 2017, and tied the knot shortly after in November 2017.
As a working mother, Williams has always been a cheerleader for women in the workforce. "I think of what they do literally every single day to support their family and to be a rock for their family," she told Today in 2020. "And it helps me keep going. There is not a day that goes by that I don't think that women are just really amazing." Williams confessed that she feels fortunate to be in control of her schedule so she's able to spend more time with her daughter, though it's still tough to balance. "Just when you think you can't do it anymore, you kind of close your eyes and go for it," she added. "We're strong."
In April 2022, Williams touched on another challenging aspect of motherhood.
Serena Williams: 'Mom guilt is real'
Serena Williams is getting candid on a topic that most mothers can relate to — mom guilt. The tennis superstar may be a top tier athlete, but her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, just knows her as "mom." When speaking with Insider, Williams said, "I always feel so guilty when I'm doing something on my own. I don't know if I'm a good mom, and I don't know if my method works, but I'm very hands-on with my daughter, and it was the same with our parents." The tennis star added that she's found a good balance, but there's still work to be done. "I've set really good boundaries, but then after work, I'm going right to my daughter. And that's amazing and good, but now it's like, 'Okay, what happens to Serena?'" she asked.
Although Williams may be missing some much needed me-time, it seems like the time she spends with her daughter is a blast. The mother of one frequently posts photos of her daughter on Instagram, and it's easy to see their close bond. In March, she shared a series of images that captured herself and Olympia posing in coordinating outfits. "To know me is to know I love @olympiaohanian and capes," she captioned the post. In January, Williams shared an adorable video that captured her and Olympia in the middle of a "battle royal," where they playfully fought with light-up swords.
The mom guilt may be real, but Williams seems like a world-class mother.