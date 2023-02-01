Britney Spears Doesn't Mince Words In Response To Alyssa Milano's Concern For Her Wellbeing

Britney Spears has always inspired headlines, but the focus on her life since having a judge dissolve her conservatorship on November 12, 2021, per the New York Times, has skyrocketed. Supporters of the #freebritney movement — the intense social media campaign by her fans to shed greater light on what they felt were unfair practices within her conservatorship, whom Spears thanked for "saving her life," per Rolling Stone — have started dissecting Spears' social media posts for deeper meanings or cries for help. And while her fans are well-meaning, this intense interest has birthed some disturbing conspiracy theories about Spears and her alleged well-being.

Recently, Spears briefly deleted her Instagram, which she frequently used to communicate with her fans and lash out at her detractors. Concerned, fans then called the police to Spears' home on January 25, according to TMZ, a move that Spears didn't approve of. "As everyone knows, the police were called to my home based on the prank calls." the pop star tweeted. "I love and adore my fans, but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded. The police never entered my home and when they came to my gate they quickly realized there was no issue and left."

Now, Spears has returned to social media with a few fiery words for actor Alyssa Milano, who shared her thoughts on the "Toxic" singer's wellbeing.