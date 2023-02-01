Gisele Bündchen Makes It Clear How She Feels About Tom Brady's Final Retirement News

On February 1, 2022, Tom Brady announced that he was stepping away from his decades-long football career. "This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it's time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention," he penned on Instagram. Brady went on to thank the Buccaneers, as well as his then-wife Gisele Bündchen and their children.

Brady un-retired 40 days later and shared that his initial decision mainly stemmed from his commitment to his family, per ESPN. "So the responsibilities are many people taking care of me and things that I have off the field that are really important to me like my family, my kids; my wife's done an amazing job of that. That's a big commitment from her, so it's harder when you get older," the quarterback shared.

The following October, Brady and Bündchen announced their split and finalized their divorce in the same month, TMZ reported. The supermodel stated that they had "grown apart" and only wished "the best for Tom always." It's been exactly a year since Brady announced his retirement, and in a surprising new reveal, he is officially quitting football once again.