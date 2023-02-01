The Problem Jane Fonda's Failed Marriages Had In Common

As longtime fans may know, Jane Fonda has been married three times. According to Us Weekly, the actor's first marriage was to French film director Roger Vadim, which lasted from 1965 to 1973. Fonda spoke about the split from Vadim in her 2005 autobiography, "My Life So Far," as she admitted that his gambling and drinking became an issue. Not long after her split from Vadim, Fonda married activist Tom Hayden. Your Tango reports that the pair got married in 1973 and was Fonda's longest-lasting marriage of 17 years. The couple pulled the plug in 1990 after Hayden moved on from Fonda in favor of another woman. "I didn't know that pain could be so bad," Fonda reportedly said of the tough split from Hayden.

Fonda and Ted Turner tied the knot one year after she and Hayden split. They were married for a decade before Fonda chose to leave. She spoke with People about her third and final marriage this year and why she never thought she would act again. "I left for 15 years, when I married Ted Turner, and I did not think I was gonna come back, 'cause when I married him, I thought it'd be forever," she told the outlet.

Fonda also spoke about the marriage with People in 2018. "He was sexy. He was brilliant. He had two million acres by the time I left. It would have been easy to stay," she explained before saying she was glad she had left.