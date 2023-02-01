King Charles Will Reportedly Respond To Prince Harry's Memoir Barbs In Forthcoming Interview

Prince Harry's tell-all book "Spare" provided tons of jaw-dropping allegations and stories about the palace told from the eyes of the Duke of Sussex. One surprising reveal was that after he was born, King Charles allegedly told Princess Diana, "Wonderful! Now you've given me an heir and a spare — my work is done" (via The Guardian). Another passage in the book detailed a harrowing fight he had with his brother, Prince William. An argument about Meghan Markle led the two brothers to shout at each other and eventually ended up in a physical altercation. Prince Harry claimed that Prince William grabbed him by the collar and pushed him down to the floor, causing his back to slam into a dog bowl.

In yet another dig, Prince Harry revealed how closely tied the monarch was to the British press, per Harper's Bazaar. According to a palace source, the exposé has left the royal family "rattled." The "Spare" author revealed that Queen Camilla was close to powerful media figures and used them to boost her image after Princess Diana's death. "She was the villain. She was the third person in their marriage. She needed to rehabilitate her image," Prince Harry wrote.

Following the scandalous allegations, the palace has been quiet, but King Charles may soon break his silence during his official coronation.