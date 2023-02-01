King Charles Will Reportedly Respond To Prince Harry's Memoir Barbs In Forthcoming Interview
Prince Harry's tell-all book "Spare" provided tons of jaw-dropping allegations and stories about the palace told from the eyes of the Duke of Sussex. One surprising reveal was that after he was born, King Charles allegedly told Princess Diana, "Wonderful! Now you've given me an heir and a spare — my work is done" (via The Guardian). Another passage in the book detailed a harrowing fight he had with his brother, Prince William. An argument about Meghan Markle led the two brothers to shout at each other and eventually ended up in a physical altercation. Prince Harry claimed that Prince William grabbed him by the collar and pushed him down to the floor, causing his back to slam into a dog bowl.
In yet another dig, Prince Harry revealed how closely tied the monarch was to the British press, per Harper's Bazaar. According to a palace source, the exposé has left the royal family "rattled." The "Spare" author revealed that Queen Camilla was close to powerful media figures and used them to boost her image after Princess Diana's death. "She was the villain. She was the third person in their marriage. She needed to rehabilitate her image," Prince Harry wrote.
Following the scandalous allegations, the palace has been quiet, but King Charles may soon break his silence during his official coronation.
King Charles is considering telling his side of the story during his coronation
The palace may finally share their side of the story amid their family drama. As reported by the Mirror, a source revealed that King Charles is considering opening up about the bombshell accusations Prince Harry has made over the years, particularly in his book "Spare." King Charles is gearing up for his coronation on May 6, during which he will reportedly sit down with BBC for an interview. The plans for the sit-down include King Charles talking about his life and future plans as the head of the Commonwealth, but it could also be a chance for him to clear the air about his son's allegations.
"Plans are already up and running for coronation coverage at the BBC, including the profile on the monarch. It is not the done thing to avoid subjects in interviews, so it makes matters tricky," the source shared, adding that any comment about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be blown up. Additionally, there is fear of an "unpredictable" response from the Duke of Sussex. "Everything is very delicate," the insider stated.
Despite King Charles' trepidation, he wants Prince Harry and Markle to attend his coronation, per Vanity Fair. A source revealed, "Charles is a forgiving person by nature, and he wants to move on. Whatever has been said and done, Harry is still his son and he loves him."