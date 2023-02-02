Beyoncé Fans Think Joe Biden Is Her Biggest Supporter (And Tbh, The Conspiracy Makes Sense)

Six months after she released her critically acclaimed album "Renaissance," music icon Beyoncé announced that she would be embarking on her highly anticipated tour. In the midst of the Ticketmaster fan verification chaos, Beyoncé fans have theorized that President Joe Biden is part of the BeyHive due to his proposal to "limit" concert ticket fees.

According to Deadline, the 46th president's plan would require Congress to introduce legislation that would make ticket sellers to be more transparent on "excessive fees" and "ticket holdbacks." "While antitrust enforcement agencies have the authority to investigate and address anti-competitive conduct in the industry, the President urges Congress to act now to reduce these fees through legislation," the White House said in an official statement.

Shortly after the news was announced, fans took to social media to express their theories of President Biden being in the Beyhive. One person wrote, "Joe knew America Had A Problem. Just in time!!!" Another fan tweeted, "Exactly, Joe! He tryna get his Renaissance tickets too." Biden's recent ticket news comes a few months after Live Nation Entertainment and Ticketmaster came under fire for their handling of Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" ticket sales — which resulted in a disastrous pre-sale and cancelled public sale, per The Verge.