Beyoncé Fans Think Joe Biden Is Her Biggest Supporter (And Tbh, The Conspiracy Makes Sense)
Eagle-eyed Beyoncé fans seemingly have the receipts to prove that President Joe Biden is part of the BeyHive. On July 29, 2022 the music world was forever changed when the pop icon released her highly anticipated seventh album, "Renaissance." Paying homage to her late Uncle Johnny and the Black and LGBTQ+ community, the 16-track album has delivered two numerous singles — including "CUFF IT" and "BREAK MY SOUL" — while also spawning countless trends across social media. "Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world," she wrote at the time of the album's release. "My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgement, a place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking."
Since that fateful day, Beyoncé has slowly started to tease more information regarding her "Renaissance" music era, including two more acts, a visual album release, and, most recently, her highly anticipated world tour. On February 1, the queen unveiled the 40 dates for her forthcoming set of performances on Instagram, writing: "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023." While pop culture enthusiasts have been buzzing about the announcement, there is one BeyHive member that left Beyoncé shocked and delighted.
Fans think Joe Biden's part of the BeyHive after Congress ticket proposal
Six months after she released her critically acclaimed album "Renaissance," music icon Beyoncé announced that she would be embarking on her highly anticipated tour. In the midst of the Ticketmaster fan verification chaos, Beyoncé fans have theorized that President Joe Biden is part of the BeyHive due to his proposal to "limit" concert ticket fees.
According to Deadline, the 46th president's plan would require Congress to introduce legislation that would make ticket sellers to be more transparent on "excessive fees" and "ticket holdbacks." "While antitrust enforcement agencies have the authority to investigate and address anti-competitive conduct in the industry, the President urges Congress to act now to reduce these fees through legislation," the White House said in an official statement.
Shortly after the news was announced, fans took to social media to express their theories of President Biden being in the Beyhive. One person wrote, "Joe knew America Had A Problem. Just in time!!!" Another fan tweeted, "Exactly, Joe! He tryna get his Renaissance tickets too." Biden's recent ticket news comes a few months after Live Nation Entertainment and Ticketmaster came under fire for their handling of Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" ticket sales — which resulted in a disastrous pre-sale and cancelled public sale, per The Verge.