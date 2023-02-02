Chrishell Stause And G-Flip's Road To Romance Was Anything But Easy

The seeds of Chrishell Stause and G-Flip's romance were planted in February 2022. The Australian musician met the "Selling Sunset" star on the set of G-Flip's music video, per Us Weekly. Stause said, "It started because I was just going to be in their video. And it's about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting." Their introduction eventually turned into a full-blown relationship, which Stause did not downplay at all. On the reunion episode of Season 5 of "Selling Sunset," Stause said, "I think I was probably as surprised as anyone. Nothing's really changed for me, I'm still very attracted to masculine energy and a good human."

G-Flip, who identifies as non-binary, has been candid about their relationship with Stause. They attributed their secure and steady relationship to "emotional maturity," per People. At the G'Day USA Gala, G-Flip said, "I feel like that's really important to have in order for a pair to connect. And I think we have our own paths. And then we meet, our love is met in the middle." There's no doubt that G-Flip and Stause are madly in love, but that doesn't mean that their romance has come without challenges.