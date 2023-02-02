Chrishell Stause And G-Flip's Road To Romance Was Anything But Easy
The seeds of Chrishell Stause and G-Flip's romance were planted in February 2022. The Australian musician met the "Selling Sunset" star on the set of G-Flip's music video, per Us Weekly. Stause said, "It started because I was just going to be in their video. And it's about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting." Their introduction eventually turned into a full-blown relationship, which Stause did not downplay at all. On the reunion episode of Season 5 of "Selling Sunset," Stause said, "I think I was probably as surprised as anyone. Nothing's really changed for me, I'm still very attracted to masculine energy and a good human."
G-Flip, who identifies as non-binary, has been candid about their relationship with Stause. They attributed their secure and steady relationship to "emotional maturity," per People. At the G'Day USA Gala, G-Flip said, "I feel like that's really important to have in order for a pair to connect. And I think we have our own paths. And then we meet, our love is met in the middle." There's no doubt that G-Flip and Stause are madly in love, but that doesn't mean that their romance has come without challenges.
Chrishell Stause and G-Flip's relationship announcement invited trolls
Chrishell Stause and G-Flip have found love at last. However, they encountered plenty of bumps along the way. It's par for the course, as going public with their romance attracted plenty of trolls. Following the May 2022 reunion episode for Season 5 of "Selling Sunset," where Stause revealed that she was in a queer relationship with G-Flip, the couple received an insurmountable amount of attention, per Vogue. Stause remarked, "Every day I'm seeing, like, three positive comments and then hundreds of puke emojis and midlife crisis comments. At first, it felt so heavy, like, 'What have you done?' because it brought all this negativity to G's life."
With all of the backlash they've dealt with, Stause and G-Flip have not let it interfere with the quality of their relationship. In a recent interview with E! News, G-Flip shared, "We're very much happy and in love, and everything is going great, and we're just enjoying our time together." While the two lead hectic professional lives, it hasn't impacted their dynamic. G-Flip said, "Our schedules so far have been really accommodating for our relationship. I've been on tour, she's had time off from filming and real estate and stuff, so then she's come and visited me."