What Todd And Julie Chrisley's Days Are Really Like In Prison

Todd and Julie Chrisley began their years-long sentence for wire fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud on January 17 at their respective prisons, per E! News. Todd, who was sentenced to 12 years, was ordered to turn himself in at a facility in Pensacola, Florida, while Julie is serving her seven-year sentence in Lexington, Kentucky. Their attorney, Alex Little, stated at the time that the Chrisleys' convictions were "difficult" for them but that they were planning to appeal their sentencing.

Prior to his surrender, Page Six reported that Todd would have a very strict schedule in prison, starting with a 4:45 a.m. wake-up call. He is expected to make his bed military-style and keep his room inspection-ready. Todd will also have to work until 5:00 p.m. during his stay, and then it's bedtime at 10:30 p.m.

On Todd and Julie's first day at prison, their son Chase Chrisley reshared a quote on his Instagram Story that read, "God is with us" (via People). Although their initial day must have been harrowing for the Chrisleys, their daughter Savannah Chrisley later revealed to fans how her parents are settling into their new lives.