What Todd And Julie Chrisley's Days Are Really Like In Prison
Todd and Julie Chrisley began their years-long sentence for wire fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud on January 17 at their respective prisons, per E! News. Todd, who was sentenced to 12 years, was ordered to turn himself in at a facility in Pensacola, Florida, while Julie is serving her seven-year sentence in Lexington, Kentucky. Their attorney, Alex Little, stated at the time that the Chrisleys' convictions were "difficult" for them but that they were planning to appeal their sentencing.
Prior to his surrender, Page Six reported that Todd would have a very strict schedule in prison, starting with a 4:45 a.m. wake-up call. He is expected to make his bed military-style and keep his room inspection-ready. Todd will also have to work until 5:00 p.m. during his stay, and then it's bedtime at 10:30 p.m.
On Todd and Julie's first day at prison, their son Chase Chrisley reshared a quote on his Instagram Story that read, "God is with us" (via People). Although their initial day must have been harrowing for the Chrisleys, their daughter Savannah Chrisley later revealed to fans how her parents are settling into their new lives.
Savannah Chrisley says Julie and Todd are doing well in prison
Federal prison is a far cry from Julie and Todd Chrisley's former lives, but Savannah Chrisley assured fans that her parents are adapting nicely so far on her podcast, "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley." While she initially got choked up talking about being away from her parents, she shared, "My mom, she's honestly doing really well, and I know it sounds crazy for me to say that, like it's crazy for me to say, 'Alright they're doing really well,' but they are." The former "Chrisley Knows Best" star revealed that her mom is keeping busy going to church, working her prison job, and playing Spades with the other inmates.
As for Todd, Savannah told listeners, "He is working in the chapel, which is absolutely amazing, and I could never be more proud of my dad and the man that he is. I get to hear all these people's stories and how he's affecting their life and encouraging change." Savannah shared that it gives her peace to know that her parents are making friends.
Just before they reported to prison, Todd and Julie recorded one last episode of their podcast, "Chrisley Confessions." The two have plans to appeal their sentence and Todd shared, "I know that this is not my final destination, and this might be my future for a minute, but I also have faith that the judicial system is going to turn it around."