Budweiser's Super Bowl 2023 Commercial Is Narrated By A Famous Footloose Actor
The beauty of the Super Bowl is that it provides a little something for everybody. For people who actually watch for the game, Super Bowl LVII will feature an exciting face-off between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, per CBS Sports. Music lovers have Rihanna's highly-anticipated halftime show, which marks her triumphant return to the stage after a five year sabbatical. Then, there's the host of Super Bowl commercials — which are costing advertisers $7 million this year, per Ad Age — that will keep the masses entertained between breaks.
Thanks to the internet, several companies have released their ads online. And based on the offerings, it's clear that celebs were in high demand this year. Meghan Trainor appears in Pringles' commercial while eating the beloved chips as she vibes out to her song, "Made You Look." On the other hand, Doritos sought out rapper Jack Harlow for their commercial, where he seeks the comfort of the salty snack as paparazzi hound him. Meanwhile, Budweiser — who famously opted out of running a Super Bowl ad in 2021 after a 37-year streak, per USA Today — enlisted the help of a beloved "Footloose" star to narrate their campaign.
Kevin Bacon calls back to a game made in his honor
The theme of Budweiser's 2023 Super Bowl commercial is six degrees of separation. The idea hinges on the widely accepted belief that everyone is "six degrees away from each other," as "Footloose" star Kevin Bacon notes during the ad. "But some are just a six pack away," added the star. Bacon speaks over a montage as a group of people transport a case of beer through a lively city. And even though the star didn't appear in the Pulitzer-nominated play or the Oscar-nominated film, which was inspired and shares a name with the concept, Budweiser still had good reason to enlist his help.
According to People, Budweiser was influenced by Bacon's attachment to the game, Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon, which borrowed the concept to mark connections between himself and other actors. Interestingly enough, it took Bacon a moment to process the connection. "It wasn't until I actually saw the spot that I said to myself, 'Oh, that's right. A six-pack is six degrees of connection," shared Bacon with the publication. "I didn't even think to myself, 'Oh, of course, they're coming to me.' I just thought they wanted me because of my voice."
Why you'll see more beer commercials at this year's Super Bowl
Budweiser was obviously lucky to land Kevin Bacon's participation. But that's not the only reason it's an important year for the popular beer brand. 2023 marks the return of their iconic "This bud's for you" tagline. Although Budweiser has experimented with several taglines over the years, per the New York Times, the original phrase reigned on from 1979 to 1990. Now, they're "evolving the meaning of the phrase," shares marketer Kristina Punwani, per 13 News Now. While it used to be "something that used to signify the end of the work day," it's now "a mantra that embodies the modern consumer and all their side hustles, passion projects and career successes."
The only thing is, Budweiser will definitely have to share the glory with other beer brands this year. This is a result of them not renewing their previously exclusive deal with the NFL to be the only alcohol company in the advertising lineup, per The Wrap. So, be on the lookout for potential ads from companies such as Sam Adams, Heineken, and Miller Lite.