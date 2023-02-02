Budweiser's Super Bowl 2023 Commercial Is Narrated By A Famous Footloose Actor

The beauty of the Super Bowl is that it provides a little something for everybody. For people who actually watch for the game, Super Bowl LVII will feature an exciting face-off between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, per CBS Sports. Music lovers have Rihanna's highly-anticipated halftime show, which marks her triumphant return to the stage after a five year sabbatical. Then, there's the host of Super Bowl commercials — which are costing advertisers $7 million this year, per Ad Age — that will keep the masses entertained between breaks.

Thanks to the internet, several companies have released their ads online. And based on the offerings, it's clear that celebs were in high demand this year. Meghan Trainor appears in Pringles' commercial while eating the beloved chips as she vibes out to her song, "Made You Look." On the other hand, Doritos sought out rapper Jack Harlow for their commercial, where he seeks the comfort of the salty snack as paparazzi hound him. Meanwhile, Budweiser — who famously opted out of running a Super Bowl ad in 2021 after a 37-year streak, per USA Today — enlisted the help of a beloved "Footloose" star to narrate their campaign.