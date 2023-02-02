Kylie Jenner's Astroworld Theme Party Comes Under Fire After Concert Tragedy
Kylie Jenner is currently in hot water with fans for throwing her children a birthday party that contained themes from Astroworld, rapper Travis Scott's music festival that ended in tragedy in 2021.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder is known for mounting extravagant celebrations for her family, and this one is no different. To celebrate her kids Stormi and Aire's birthdays, the mom of two threw them a joint party with massive inflatables of their heads, which were obviously a nod to the album cover of Scott's "Astroworld" that had a golden inflatable of the rapper's head function as an entrance to an amusement park. The same artwork was a key part of the festival, too.
Now, fans can't help but scratch their heads at Jenner's choice of decoration, considering how the last Astroworld festival killed ten people following a crowd crush, per The Guardian. Many then took to social media to express their disappointment, with some going as far as calling Jenner names.
Fans call Kylie Jenner 'tasteless' and 'tone deaf'
The party decorations may have been Kylie Jenner's way to have Stormi and Aire pay homage to their dad, Travis Scott, but fans still berated the reality star for being insensitive. Some believe that the family feels no remorse over what happened, considering how they still use Astroworld themes in celebrations.
"ASTROWORLD was a horrific event and seeing this shows that Kylie and organizers of this party have no negative feelings associated with it and it's a big red flag," tweeted a fan. A fan on Reddit acknowledged that it was "kinda cool" when they did it before, "but given now that Astroworld has a different meaning and how barely anyone in their camp even addressed the victims or failure of the festival, it's tone-deaf." Another noted that even if Astroworld hadn't been Scott's concert, the decorations were still a "tasteless" move. "It could have been someone else's concert that has absolutely no ties to them and I would still feel it is disrespectful to the situation," they penned.
Jenner has mostly been quiet about anything associated with Astroworld, but when the tragedy happened in 2021, she wrote in a statement that she and Scott were "broken and devastated." At the time, she also made it clear that, initially, they had not been made aware of the accident. "We weren't aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing," she added.