Kobe Bryant Was A Lifelong Fan Of The Philadelphia Eagles

Kobe Bryant — who tragically died in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020 — is one of the most accomplished and beloved NBA players of all time. First drafted in 1996, Bryant's talents were in such high demand that he was able to forgo college and went straight into the NBA, per Britannica, setting the stage for his historic career to come. Over the two decades that followed, Bryant built a legacy with The Lakers, which won't easily be replicated. Bryant's career highlights include five NBA championships, two Olympic gold medals, and his coveted spot as the Lakers' highest scoring player, per the Associated Press.

As for how Bryant viewed his unmatchable success? "We all can be masters at our craft," shared Bryant in his documentary, "Muse," per INC. "But you have to make a choice. What I mean by that is, there are inherent sacrifices that come along with that. Family time, hanging out with your friends ... There are sacrifices that come along with making that decision."

Interestingly enough, Bryant found time outside of his own achievements to openly admire the Philadelphia Eagles, proving that the greatest athletes aren't just players, but fans too.