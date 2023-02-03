Kobe Bryant Was A Lifelong Fan Of The Philadelphia Eagles
Kobe Bryant — who tragically died in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020 — is one of the most accomplished and beloved NBA players of all time. First drafted in 1996, Bryant's talents were in such high demand that he was able to forgo college and went straight into the NBA, per Britannica, setting the stage for his historic career to come. Over the two decades that followed, Bryant built a legacy with The Lakers, which won't easily be replicated. Bryant's career highlights include five NBA championships, two Olympic gold medals, and his coveted spot as the Lakers' highest scoring player, per the Associated Press.
As for how Bryant viewed his unmatchable success? "We all can be masters at our craft," shared Bryant in his documentary, "Muse," per INC. "But you have to make a choice. What I mean by that is, there are inherent sacrifices that come along with that. Family time, hanging out with your friends ... There are sacrifices that come along with making that decision."
Interestingly enough, Bryant found time outside of his own achievements to openly admire the Philadelphia Eagles, proving that the greatest athletes aren't just players, but fans too.
Kobe's celebration of The Eagles once went viral
According to Biography, Kobe Bryant was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, so it's safe to say that he acquired his love of the Philadelphia Eagles honestly. Widely acknowledged as a "neurotic" fan of The Eagles, per Sports Illustrated, Bryant openly supported his home team. And while Bryant has been spotted at several Eagles' games over the years, he famously visited the team in 2017 and appeared in a promotional video. During the short clip, posted to the team's Twitter, Bryant robotically sang the team's classic "Fly, Eagles, Fly," song while wearing his own team jersey. However, not even that moment could top Bryant's reaction to The Eagle's 2018 Super Bowl victory.
In the viral video, Bryant holds his youngest daughter as The Eagles ultimately best the New England Patriots. "Oh my God, yes we won. We won the f***ing Super Bowl," Bryant exclaims while excitedly shuffling across his living room. "That's it, that's it, that's it. We f***ing won the Super Bowl. Oh my God. Oh my God!" After Bryant's reaction went viral across social media, the beloved NBA player explained what fueled his celebratory outburst. "The spirit of the eagle took ahold of me and I just could not contain myself," revealed Bryant to ESPN. "When you play, you're in control of the game ... You don't have the nervousness because you know — what the options are. But watching it, you're completely helpless."
The Eagles posted a heart wrenching tribute to Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant
The obvious admiration that Kobe Bryant felt for The Eagles wasn't a one-way street. According to a report by NBC Sports, Bryant's 2017 visit had a profound impact on the team, who were absolutely astonished by his presence. After Bryant's 2020 helicopter crash, which also took the life of his daughter Gianna Bryant, The Eagles posted a touching tribute in honor of them. "The Eagles are shocked and saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna," said the team via a Twitter statement. "He was a champion for the ages, a fearless competitor, and an outstanding ambassador for our city. Our hearts go out to all of today's victims and their families."
That same year, the team unveiled a mural of Bryant, located at their training facility. As noted by ESPN, the mural, which featured Bryant through various stages of his basketball legacy, alongside a list of his "rules," was originally posted by Eagles' player Alshon Jeffrey.