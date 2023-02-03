Dr. Phil McGraw Teases Big Plans As His Daytime TV Run Ends

Devastated over the news that "Dr. Phil" is coming to an end? Don't fret. As it turns out, daytime talkshow host Phil McGraw isn't planning on leaving the airwaves permanently anytime soon.

On January 31, McGraw announced that his famous self-titled talk show, where he regularly dispenses life advice to guests from all walks of life, was ending after 21 seasons. "I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television," he said in a statement, per People. "With this show, we have helped thousands of guests and millions of viewers through everything from addiction and marriage to mental wellness and raising children. This has been an incredible chapter of my life and career, but while I'm moving on from daytime, there is so much more I wish to do." According to Variety, "Dr. Phil" draws in an audience of 2 million, making it the second most-watched daytime talk show, following "Live With Kelly and Ryan."

McGraw also hinted at bigger plans ahead of him, telling the outlet that he has struck a deal with CBS Media Ventures to launch a project that would "increase his impact on television and viewers." And now, in his latest interview with Entertainment Tonight, he dished more details about what fans can expect to see from him soon.