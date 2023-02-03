Dr. Phil McGraw Teases Big Plans As His Daytime TV Run Ends
Devastated over the news that "Dr. Phil" is coming to an end? Don't fret. As it turns out, daytime talkshow host Phil McGraw isn't planning on leaving the airwaves permanently anytime soon.
On January 31, McGraw announced that his famous self-titled talk show, where he regularly dispenses life advice to guests from all walks of life, was ending after 21 seasons. "I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television," he said in a statement, per People. "With this show, we have helped thousands of guests and millions of viewers through everything from addiction and marriage to mental wellness and raising children. This has been an incredible chapter of my life and career, but while I'm moving on from daytime, there is so much more I wish to do." According to Variety, "Dr. Phil" draws in an audience of 2 million, making it the second most-watched daytime talk show, following "Live With Kelly and Ryan."
McGraw also hinted at bigger plans ahead of him, telling the outlet that he has struck a deal with CBS Media Ventures to launch a project that would "increase his impact on television and viewers." And now, in his latest interview with Entertainment Tonight, he dished more details about what fans can expect to see from him soon.
Dr. Phil McGraw is gearing up for a January 2024 comeback
After Dr. Phil McGraw bows out from "Dr. Phil," you won't see him on TV until 2024. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the host hinted at launching a primetime program. "I've been doing this for 21 years and I love it," he said of his work. "Make no mistake, I'm not moving on from television, I'm just moving on from daytime."
While he noted that he can't divulge more details about his plans just yet, he noted that what he wants to do is "not just a show, but a whole approach to what is going on in America right now." McGraw expressed that he's "very concerned" about the state of the country and wants to address his concerns with "a bigger audience, a bigger player, a bigger platform than daytime can afford." He also pointed out that his upcoming project shouldn't be confused with what the likes of CNN, Fox, and CNBC offer. "It's going to be Dr. Phil, I think, at my highest and best use of television... dealing with couples, dealing with families, but how everything that's going on is impacting them and seeing things through their eyes," he said.
From the get-go, McGraw has always been focused on his goal of making a big impact on the world. In a 2013 interview with Forbes, he said, "I'm going to star in my own life. I'm going to do what I want to do ... What I want to do is make a difference in the world, but I want to do the way I want to do it."