Dr. Phil McGraw Confirms His Reign On Daytime TV Is Finally Coming To An End
Televison personality Dr. Phil McGraw first burst onto the daytime television scene in the 1990s with the help of his colleague, friend, and mentor, Oprah Winfrey. "I've got this value, 'Don't forget who brung you to the dance.' And I've never let her think I forgot who brung me to the dance," he once told host Kelly Clarkson during an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" about his appreciation for Oprah and what she did for his career.
The story goes that McGraw started his TV career appearing on segments of "The Oprah Winfrey Show" before eventually rolling out his very own talk show aptly titled "Dr. Phil" wherein he doled out no-nonsense advice to guests on his show who were struggling with various issues. "I do use an approach that is very straightforward with people, I mean, because that's just who I am," McGraw once admitted during an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show." He added, "I'm not much one for psychobabble and buzzwords and lettin' your inner puppy come out and pee, or whatever. That's just not me — and I'm not for everybody," Still, McGraw was adamant that his intentions were pure. "I want one thing and that's a changed life," he declared.
But now it appears it's the end of an era for McGraw and daytime television as we know it...
Dr. Phil McGraw is done with daytime television
Dr. Phil McGraw is pulling the plug on "Dr. Phil" after 21 seasons. "I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television," McGraw said in a statement with CBS Media Ventures. "With this show, we have helped thousands of guests and millions of viewers through everything from addiction and marriage to mental wellness and raising children. This has been an incredible chapter of my life and career," he added. But make no mistake. McGraw's not done yet. "I am compelled to engage with a broader audience because I have grave concerns for the American family, and I am determined to help restore a clarity of purpose as well as our core values," he teased about his future plans.
As one can imagine, McGraw's revelation traveled fast and many took to social media to weigh in. "I actually put Dr Phil on when I can't sleep. It never fails. Bummer," one Twitter user wrote. Meanwhile, others appeared downright confused by the revelation. "Raise your hand if you had no idea Dr Phil was still on the air," one user tweeted along with the person raising hand emoji. Still, another user appeared to be relieved by the news. "The fraud that is Dr. Phil should never have gone on that long," the user tweeted.
Congrats on 21 seasons, McGraw! Good luck with your next adventure!