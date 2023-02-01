Dr. Phil McGraw Confirms His Reign On Daytime TV Is Finally Coming To An End

Televison personality Dr. Phil McGraw first burst onto the daytime television scene in the 1990s with the help of his colleague, friend, and mentor, Oprah Winfrey. "I've got this value, 'Don't forget who brung you to the dance.' And I've never let her think I forgot who brung me to the dance," he once told host Kelly Clarkson during an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" about his appreciation for Oprah and what she did for his career.

The story goes that McGraw started his TV career appearing on segments of "The Oprah Winfrey Show" before eventually rolling out his very own talk show aptly titled "Dr. Phil" wherein he doled out no-nonsense advice to guests on his show who were struggling with various issues. "I do use an approach that is very straightforward with people, I mean, because that's just who I am," McGraw once admitted during an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show." He added, "I'm not much one for psychobabble and buzzwords and lettin' your inner puppy come out and pee, or whatever. That's just not me — and I'm not for everybody," Still, McGraw was adamant that his intentions were pure. "I want one thing and that's a changed life," he declared.

But now it appears it's the end of an era for McGraw and daytime television as we know it...