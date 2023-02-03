Sam Adams' 2023 Super Bowl Ad Features An NBA Legend
The 2024 Super Bowl is gearing up to be a big one. The Chiefs are facing off against the Eagles in a highly contested game. As of February 3, the Eagles are favored to win, but only slightly, according to Legal Sports Report. It's not just about Philly vs. Kansas, though. This game is also significant given it's a historical first. Donna Kelce is the first mother in history to have two children playing each other in the championship game. Her eldest, Jason Kelce, plays for the Eagles and led the team to victory in 2018. He's facing off against his little brother Travis, who plays tight end for the Chiefs.
It's not all about the game, though. Millions of devoted football fans will tune in to watch the Eagles and the Chiefs vie for the championships, but millions of others will be just as happy to watch the Super Bowl commercials as they will any football. A memorable commercial can mean big business for advertisers — which is why Super Bowl time slots are some of the most expensive of the year. As of 2023, a 30-second commercial costs about $7 million — excluding production costs of course, per Fan Sided.
In order to catch viewers' attention and compete with dozens of other ads, companies often call in big-name celebrities to make their ads a little flashier. This year, Sam Adams, a long-time Super Bowl supporter, tapped one of the biggest names in the NBA to help them out.
Sam Adams knew exactly who they wanted
When you think of Sam Adams, you should think of Boston, which will clearly lead you to (if you're a sports fan) think about Celtics. When crafting this year's Super Bowl commercial, Sam Adams asked one of the best Celtic players, Kevin Garnett, to help promote their product. Sam Adams is promoting a new "lighter" version of their beer this year. Humorously, they decided to use their Super Bowl slot to envision a "brighter" Boston to go along with the new product.
In the ad, which was released earlier this week, Bostonians graciously welcome Yankees players to the city, and Garnett publishes a book about the benefits of kindness called "Don't Talk Trash, Spread Love." According to a press release from Sam Adams, the concept of the new "clean" Boston perfectly matches their improved product. "With Remastered, we're one step closer to perfection. We cleaned up the brewing process to create an easier-drinking profile, giving it an extra sparkle that drinkers will savor," the company said in a press release, per Boston.com.
That's where Garnett comes in. Not only is he easily recognizable as a Celtics player, but if anyone ever needed to clean up their image, it's Garnett, who's almost as well known for his dirty mouth as he is for his prowess on the court.
Garnett has a bad reputation
The joke of the 2023 Sam Adams Super Bowl commercial is that Kevin Garnett would never write a book called "Don't Talk Trash, Spread Love," as his penchant for trash talk helped make him famous. Garnett was known for over-the-top displays of aggression during games — which may have even helped him win — so it never really bothered fans. Garnett wasn't afraid to mouth off to anyone, even Michael Jordan, per NBC Sports. Trash talk was just part of his persona.
In 2010, however, he made the mistake of allegedly calling another player, Charlie Villanueva, a "cancer patient." Villanueva informed fans of the on-court conversation in a tweet the following day. "KG called me a cancer patient, I'm pissed because, u know how many people died from cancer, and he's tossing it like it's a joke," he wrote. It seemed that fans had finally lost their patience with Garnett, who was prompted to apologize. "My comment to Charlie Villanueva was in fact 'You are cancerous to our team and our league.' I would never be insensitive to the brave struggle that cancer patients endure," he said in a statement, per Bleacher Report. "The game of life is far bigger than the game of basketball."
The incident became such an integral part of Garnett's persona that when Sam Adams was making a commercial about bad attitudes in Boston, they knew there was only one man for the job, and the rest is history.