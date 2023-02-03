Sam Adams' 2023 Super Bowl Ad Features An NBA Legend

The 2024 Super Bowl is gearing up to be a big one. The Chiefs are facing off against the Eagles in a highly contested game. As of February 3, the Eagles are favored to win, but only slightly, according to Legal Sports Report. It's not just about Philly vs. Kansas, though. This game is also significant given it's a historical first. Donna Kelce is the first mother in history to have two children playing each other in the championship game. Her eldest, Jason Kelce, plays for the Eagles and led the team to victory in 2018. He's facing off against his little brother Travis, who plays tight end for the Chiefs.

It's not all about the game, though. Millions of devoted football fans will tune in to watch the Eagles and the Chiefs vie for the championships, but millions of others will be just as happy to watch the Super Bowl commercials as they will any football. A memorable commercial can mean big business for advertisers — which is why Super Bowl time slots are some of the most expensive of the year. As of 2023, a 30-second commercial costs about $7 million — excluding production costs of course, per Fan Sided.

In order to catch viewers' attention and compete with dozens of other ads, companies often call in big-name celebrities to make their ads a little flashier. This year, Sam Adams, a long-time Super Bowl supporter, tapped one of the biggest names in the NBA to help them out.