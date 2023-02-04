Don Lemon's Rumored Off-Camera Outburst That Sparked Major Tension Among The CNN Crew

"CNN This Morning" launched on November 1, 2022 with Don Lemon, Kaitlan Collins, and Poppy Harlow as hosts. Upon the announcement, Lemon shared his thoughts on joining the program. In a September episode of "Don Lemon Tonight," the anchor said, "This is an opportunity for me to create something around me and I get to work with two great ladies who you know." He then called Collins a friend with who he didn't appear to have any bad blood.

But Lemon has never been one to keep his mouth shut. As a result, he has found himself in heated debates with Collins and Harlow on-air. On one episode of "CNN This Morning," Lemon got in an argument with the pair over men's soccer. He asserted that the US men's soccer team should receive higher salaries than the women's soccer team, per the New York Post. Apparently, Lemon said that the men were "more interesting to watch," which he then claimed was a joke.

When it comes to co-hosting news shows, some level of dispute is par for the course. However, Lemon reportedly went a step too far with Collins, and it continues to cause a ruckus at CNN.