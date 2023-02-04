Don Lemon's Rumored Off-Camera Outburst That Sparked Major Tension Among The CNN Crew
"CNN This Morning" launched on November 1, 2022 with Don Lemon, Kaitlan Collins, and Poppy Harlow as hosts. Upon the announcement, Lemon shared his thoughts on joining the program. In a September episode of "Don Lemon Tonight," the anchor said, "This is an opportunity for me to create something around me and I get to work with two great ladies who you know." He then called Collins a friend with who he didn't appear to have any bad blood.
But Lemon has never been one to keep his mouth shut. As a result, he has found himself in heated debates with Collins and Harlow on-air. On one episode of "CNN This Morning," Lemon got in an argument with the pair over men's soccer. He asserted that the US men's soccer team should receive higher salaries than the women's soccer team, per the New York Post. Apparently, Lemon said that the men were "more interesting to watch," which he then claimed was a joke.
When it comes to co-hosting news shows, some level of dispute is par for the course. However, Lemon reportedly went a step too far with Collins, and it continues to cause a ruckus at CNN.
Don Lemon confronted Kaitlan Collins for interrupting him
A past incident involving two popular co-hosts continues to spark tensions at CNN. Back in December 2022, Don Lemon reportedly yelled at Kaitlan Collins off-camera for interrupting him during a broadcast. An insider told the New York Post, "Don screamed at Kaitlan, who was visibly upset and ran out of the studio." When CNN CEO Chris Licht learned of the situation, he was horrified. One source confirmed, "At this point, Kaitlan wants to be on set with Don as little as possible. It's messy." Since the ordeal, Lemon and Collins haven't been on set together as much. In spite of the incident, an insider told the outlet, "Don has been given notes" by the show's producers "to not talk so much, to let other people talk."
While Lemon and Collins haven't spoken out about the confrontation, not everyone is staying quiet. On an episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly shared her perspective on the fiasco. She said, "If somebody ever screamed at me to the point where I was visibly upset and ran out of the studio, I would have that person fired."