The Real Housewives Of Potomac Star Fans Think Has Stayed On The Show Too Long - Exclusive Survey

"The Real Housewives of Potomac" hit the screens in 2016, bringing all the drama and catfights you'd expect. Per Bravo, Potomac, Maryland is a wealthy suburb near the U.S. capital, Washington D.C. The network claimed the show would put "Potomac on the map" and it lived up to its vow. "RHOP" quickly climbed the ranks as both a fan and celeb favorite. Nicki Minaj is an avid viewer! According to Karen Huger, the "Grand Dame of Potomac," Minaj is a huge fan of her husband, Ray Hugar. "Forget us, women, she love Ray Ray," Hugar told E! News.

Minaj even hosted a portion of the Season 6 "RHOP" reunion show. "All of you ladies, I appreciate you. I think you guys are all freaking dope," Minaj said as she exited (via People). "Continue to be queens, and don't let anyone stop you ... Andy, I am done. You can take your job back now."

In a previous survey, Nicki Swift asked: Who is your least favorite real housewife of Potomac? It may not come as too much of a surprise, that out of 582 people polled, 142 (or a little more than 24%), named former pageant queen Candiace Dillard-Bassett. The show's now on Season 7, so it's time for another survey. This time Nicki Swift asked which "RHOP" star you think has stayed on the show too long. (Hint, it's not Dillard-Bassett for once).