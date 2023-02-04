The Real Housewives Of Potomac Star Fans Think Has Stayed On The Show Too Long - Exclusive Survey
"The Real Housewives of Potomac" hit the screens in 2016, bringing all the drama and catfights you'd expect. Per Bravo, Potomac, Maryland is a wealthy suburb near the U.S. capital, Washington D.C. The network claimed the show would put "Potomac on the map" and it lived up to its vow. "RHOP" quickly climbed the ranks as both a fan and celeb favorite. Nicki Minaj is an avid viewer! According to Karen Huger, the "Grand Dame of Potomac," Minaj is a huge fan of her husband, Ray Hugar. "Forget us, women, she love Ray Ray," Hugar told E! News.
Minaj even hosted a portion of the Season 6 "RHOP" reunion show. "All of you ladies, I appreciate you. I think you guys are all freaking dope," Minaj said as she exited (via People). "Continue to be queens, and don't let anyone stop you ... Andy, I am done. You can take your job back now."
In a previous survey, Nicki Swift asked: Who is your least favorite real housewife of Potomac? It may not come as too much of a surprise, that out of 582 people polled, 142 (or a little more than 24%), named former pageant queen Candiace Dillard-Bassett. The show's now on Season 7, so it's time for another survey. This time Nicki Swift asked which "RHOP" star you think has stayed on the show too long. (Hint, it's not Dillard-Bassett for once).
Fans think Robyn Dixon has overstayed her welcome
Reality TV fans have strong opinions on "The Real Housewives of Potomac." Nicki Swift asked viewers which of the ladies they think has stayed too long, 2,600 readers answered, and the results weren't even close, as Robyn Dixon scored a whopping 40% of the votes. That equates to 1,040 respondents wishing to say sayonara to the Baltimore native, who, as Bravo notes, is the epitome of "You can't keep a good girl down!"
Lagging behind in second place is Gizelle Bryant, as 21% of voters are over the "vibrant socialite" and her "outspoken, no-nonsense demeanor." Proving that haters love to hate, Candiace Dillard-Bassett came in third. Fans may loathe the "sassy and savvy" ex-Miss USA, but only 16% think it's time she hung up her tiara.
Meanwhile, it seems that the "Grande Dame" of Potomac remains "a force to be reckoned with." Only 15% of voters believe it's time for Karen Huger to sashay off the small screen. In last place, making her the fan-favorite to stay, is Ashley Darby. "The Maryland native with a spicy personality" scored a meager 9% of the vote. Darby's had a turbulent time recently, as she's going through a painful split from her Ozzie-multi-millionaire hubby of eight years, Michael Darby. Well, it looks like fans are rooting for the single mom.