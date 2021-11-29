What It Was Really Like For Nicki Minaj To Host The RHOP Reunion

Fans are pouring in with praise for Nicki Minaj after the rapper made a visit to the cast of "The Real Housewives of Potomac," hosting the reunion show for Season 6. Minaj took over the Bravo series' reunion episode, sitting in place of the show's executive producer Andy Cohen. "I did a full jumbo-sized Potomac Reunion with the ladies that did not disappoint," Cohen said on his SiriusXM radio show "Andy Cohen Live!" (via Entertainment Tonight Canada). "And little did they know that floors above us in glam was Nicki Minaj."

The host revealed the cast of Potomac was pleasantly surprised by the guest host who, according to Cohen, even "wrote her own questions" for the ladies. "When I walked back on later hours later, I was like, 'wow, you said all the s**t I could never get away with saying on several levels.' She was reading the women. She was also talking to them just as a fan and as a mom," Cohen said.

Minaj was her own advocate when it came to joining "RHOP," taking to Instagram back in July to express her interest in hosting the reunion. The bid worked and Cohen stepped aside for a portion of the reunion for the "Anaconda" rapper to take over. Minaj took to Twitter after the "RHOP" reunion aired to share behind-the-scenes details of what it was really like to host.