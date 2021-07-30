Will Nicki Minaj Host The Real Housewives Of Potomac Reunion?

She's Nicki Minaj, Nicki Lewinsky, Nicki The Ninja, and... Nicki the host? On July 30, the rapper joked about hosting the season six reunion of "The Real Housewives of Potomac." She shared a remixed version of "Moment 4 Life," featuring a Bravo teaser trailer of the ladies of Potomac, Maryland. "I'll be hosting the reunion. lmk what y'all want me to ask chile," she captioned the post. Based on the comments, the housewives are all for it with Karen Huger commenting, "All right now," with a flame emoji. Gizelle Bryant echoed the same sentiments, writing, "Yesssssss!!!!!" while Robyn Dixon added affirming emojis. Wendy Osefo also approved of the proposed hosting gig.

Fortunately, fans of both the reality show and the "Good Form" rapper may actually have something to look forward to. According to Minaj's Instagram story (via Entertainment Tonight), she's in talks with Andy Cohen about hosting the reunion show. She shared a screenshot of a conversation between herself and her publicist, Joe, who tells her that Cohen would "gladly give up his seat to have you host the Potomac reunion." He also informs her that taping begins in October. In response (and in all caps), Minaj expressed her interest in wanting to host the show. While there's no confirmation on the appearance coming to fruition, Minaj urged her fans in a follow up story post to binge watch previous seasons.

Minaj isn't the only celeb invested in binge watching the "Real Housewives" franchise. Rihanna has previously made it clear that she's a fan of hit Bravo series — specifically "The Real Housewives of New York" and "The Real Housewives of Potomac." Most recently, Rihanna came to the defense of "RHONY" star Leah McSweeney by sporting one of her "B***h Mob" shirts on Instagram.