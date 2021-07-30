Will Nicki Minaj Host The Real Housewives Of Potomac Reunion?
Nicki Minaj has been full of surprises this year. In May, the rapper hinted that she was releasing a project; turns out that she re-released her critically acclaimed 2009 mixtape, "Beam Me Up Scotty," featuring five new tracks: "Fractions," Skillibeng's "Crocodile Teeth (Remix)," "Chi-Raq" featuring G Herbo, "Boss A** B***h," and Lil Wayne and Drake-assisted track, "Seeing Green." For many OG Barbz, the re-released project means that the rapper may have new music on the way.
Fast forward to July, the "Itty Bitty Piggy" rapper took to Twitter to tease good news to her fans. "There's something I urgently need to share w|you guys," she tweeted on July 6. "I'll go LIVE on IG THURSDAY @ 10:30PM EST. No, I won't be late. In fact, I'll be early. This is VERY VERY VERY IMPORTANT. Love you so much." Although fans didn't get a new album as anticipated, the rapper dropped her remix to BIA's "Whole Lotta Money" track. Minaj isn't done being generous with her presence just yet; in fact, she's got yet another surprise for both her fans and viewers of Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Potomac." Read on!
Andy Cohen doesn't mind Nicki Minaj hosting the 'RHOP' reunion
She's Nicki Minaj, Nicki Lewinsky, Nicki The Ninja, and... Nicki the host? On July 30, the rapper joked about hosting the season six reunion of "The Real Housewives of Potomac." She shared a remixed version of "Moment 4 Life," featuring a Bravo teaser trailer of the ladies of Potomac, Maryland. "I'll be hosting the reunion. lmk what y'all want me to ask chile," she captioned the post. Based on the comments, the housewives are all for it with Karen Huger commenting, "All right now," with a flame emoji. Gizelle Bryant echoed the same sentiments, writing, "Yesssssss!!!!!" while Robyn Dixon added affirming emojis. Wendy Osefo also approved of the proposed hosting gig.
Fortunately, fans of both the reality show and the "Good Form" rapper may actually have something to look forward to. According to Minaj's Instagram story (via Entertainment Tonight), she's in talks with Andy Cohen about hosting the reunion show. She shared a screenshot of a conversation between herself and her publicist, Joe, who tells her that Cohen would "gladly give up his seat to have you host the Potomac reunion." He also informs her that taping begins in October. In response (and in all caps), Minaj expressed her interest in wanting to host the show. While there's no confirmation on the appearance coming to fruition, Minaj urged her fans in a follow up story post to binge watch previous seasons.
Minaj isn't the only celeb invested in binge watching the "Real Housewives" franchise. Rihanna has previously made it clear that she's a fan of hit Bravo series — specifically "The Real Housewives of New York" and "The Real Housewives of Potomac." Most recently, Rihanna came to the defense of "RHONY" star Leah McSweeney by sporting one of her "B***h Mob" shirts on Instagram.