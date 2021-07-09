Here's What Went Down During Nicki Minaj's Instagram Live

When Nicki Minaj told fans she would go live on Instagram this week, the internet started speculating on what her announcement would be. "There's something I urgently need to share w|you guys," she tweeted on Instagram on July 6. "I'll go LIVE on IG THURSDAY @ 10:30PM EST. No, I won't be late. In fact, I'll be early. This is VERY VERY VERY IMPORTANT. Love you so much."

The last time she made a similar statement, she ended up blessing her fans with new music via a re-release of "Beam Me Up Scotty," so naturally, fans were almost convinced she would be announcing her new album, "NM5," or a new documentary. "NICKI IS COMING and it has something to do with either the doc or NM5. Either way look how WE WON," an excited fan tweeted before Minaj went live.

As if that wasn't enough, the same day she announced her IG Live session, Drake posted a picture from her recording studio — leading fans to believe she could even be dropping a project with the Canadian star. Then, the long-awaited IG Live session arrived the night of July 9. Though the Barbs didn't get a new album from Minaj, they were still in for a few treats. Scroll on to find out everything that went down.