Nicki Minaj Has A Big Announcement On The Way
Not long after re-releasing her critically acclaimed 2009 mixtape "Beam Me Up Scotty," Nicki Minaj seems to be gearing up for another big drop. In case you missed it, the rapper first teased new music on May 14, announcing her return post-maternity leave. "New [musical notes emoji] @ MIDNIGHT," she told her Instagram followers. "Going LIVE from my BEAUTY ROOM @ 11PM EST. DON'T MISS IT."
Then, the rapper premiered a new version of "Beam Me Up Scotty," which now includes three new tracks: "Crocodile Teeth," "Fractions," and "Seeing Green" featuring Lil Wayne and Drake. Though the mixtape wasn't technically a new release, fans were still excited about Minaj's return. "why is beam me up scotty so addicting," one particular fan tweeted. "Like, nicki minaj really did something w/ this mixtape and it stills sound so fresh for it being 12 years old."
Now, just two months after her "Beam Me Up Scotty" release, the self-proclaimed queen may bless fans with new music very soon ... if her latest social media post is anything to go by. Find out more below.
Is Nicki Minaj dropping 'NM5' on June 8?
On Tuesday, July 6, Nicki Minaj took to Instagram to announce that she has some pretty big news. "There's something I urgently need to share w|you guys," she wrote, sharing a boomerang selfie. "I'll go LIVE on IG THURSDAY @ 10:30PM EST. No, I won't be late. In fact, I'll be early. This is VERY VERY VERY IMPORTANT. Love you so much."
Considering that the last time Minaj made a similar announcement, she premiered her new version of "Beam Me Up Scotty," fans are almost certain the rapper will be dropping her long-anticipated project, "NM5." "ITS THE ALBUM I FEAR," one fan replied on Twitter. Others, meanwhile, think she may be unveiling a documentary. "THE DOCUMENTARY MIGHT BE COMING THIS WEEK NICKI IS COMING," someone else tweeted.
Whatever the new release on June 8 may be, fans are here for it. "NICKI IS COMING and it has something to do with either the doc or NM5. Either way look how WE WON," a third fan wrote. The same day as the announcement, Drake posted a picture from Minaj's recording studio, leading fans to believe the new project will include a collab from the two.
We can't wait until Thursday!