Nicki Minaj Has A Big Announcement On The Way

Not long after re-releasing her critically acclaimed 2009 mixtape "Beam Me Up Scotty," Nicki Minaj seems to be gearing up for another big drop. In case you missed it, the rapper first teased new music on May 14, announcing her return post-maternity leave. "New [musical notes emoji] @ MIDNIGHT," she told her Instagram followers. "Going LIVE from my BEAUTY ROOM @ 11PM EST. DON'T MISS IT."

Then, the rapper premiered a new version of "Beam Me Up Scotty," which now includes three new tracks: "Crocodile Teeth," "Fractions," and "Seeing Green" featuring Lil Wayne and Drake. Though the mixtape wasn't technically a new release, fans were still excited about Minaj's return. "why is beam me up scotty so addicting," one particular fan tweeted. "Like, nicki minaj really did something w/ this mixtape and it stills sound so fresh for it being 12 years old."

Now, just two months after her "Beam Me Up Scotty" release, the self-proclaimed queen may bless fans with new music very soon ... if her latest social media post is anything to go by. Find out more below.