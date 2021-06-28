Here's What Lil Kim Wants To Do With Nicki Minaj

While gracing the red carpet at the 2021 BET Awards on June 27, Lil Kim stopped by for a quick chat with DJ Envy. As the night prior saw Soulja Boy taking on Bow Wow via a "Verzuz" battle, Envy asked Kim if she would ever consider taking part in the popular format. "Yes," she replied.

Of course, the next question was who she'd like to battle against, to which Kim replied, "Nicki." When Envy added that he would love to see that, she replied, "Me too." Based on all the social media reactions, they're not the only ones who would love to see a "Verzuz" with Lil Kim and Nicki Minaj. "Nicki vs Kim in a versuz would go crazy," one fan commented on Twitter. Who would win between the two? It's a tough battle. "When lil kim plays her own No Flex zone remix what the hell Nicki gone do??!" someone hilariously asked. "My girl said lil kim would win due to classics, but I'm sorry Nicki's features would lowest of keys-maybe-highkey wash kim," another one wrote.

What's certain is that it would be great to see the two officially squashing their beef with a "Verzuz" celebration. "I know ppl are looking for a contemporary but I love that Kim directly mentioned Nicki to show it's no beef & would close that chapter for good," one Twitter user commented. We'll keep our fingers crossed!