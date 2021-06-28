Lil Nas X's BET Awards Performance Has Everyone Talking. Here's Why

Lil Nas X is no stranger to controversy, and his performance at the 2021 BET Awards is no different. The singer performed his big hit, "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" — which has already hit the headlines multiple times — from Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater, as former "Empire" star Taraji P. Henson hosted the show and Zendaya paid tribute to Beyoncé.

The song first hit the headlines when it was released in March for its sexual content and highly controversial video, which has been accused of having satanic themes (via Rolling Stone). In the video, the singer even becomes Satan after initially twerking for the devil and sliding down a pole to hell. The song dropped around the same time as Lil Nas X released his now infamous "Satan shoes" containing blood, which had everyone talking for all the wrong reasons.

But that's not the only time "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" had the singer's name firmly in the headlines. Lil Nas X performed the controversial hit on "Saturday Night Live" in May when he had to hastily cover himself after his pants split partway through the performance. Oops!

