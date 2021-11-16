Wendy Osefo Claims This RHOP Cast Member Didn't Reach Out When Her Daughter Was In The ICU
A mother's work is never done.
Political commentator turned "The Real Housewives of Potomac" reality star Wendy Osefo startled the masses when she announced that her two-year-old daughter Kamrynn had been hospitalized. "One minute I'm headed to LA to be a guest on @therealdaytime and the next minute I have to rush my daughter to the Emergency Room. When life gives you lemons (no matter how bitter it is) you make a glass of lemonade," she penned in a post on her Instagram account. "Thankful that my @kamrynnkapri is making a full recovery, but spending a week in the ICU really puts life in perspective," she added. "God is a healer."
Per Page Six, Wendy was set to appear alongside RHOP castmate Ashley Darby on the popular talk show "The Real" during a RHOP cast takeover week, but that all changed in the blink of an eye when her daughter's health was on the line. Unfortunately, the drama didn't end there, as Wendy had a few choice words for a certain Potomac cast member whom she claims didn't reach out to her after learning her daughter was in the ICU. The particular Housewife in question might surprise you...
Wendy Osefo is not happy with Gizelle Bryant
Shots fired!
While Wendy Osefo and Gizelle Bryant went back and forth during part two of "The Real Housewives of Potomac" reunion that aired on November 14, Wendy took to Twitter to air her grievances even further. "I find it very disheartening, that when my 2 year-old [sic] was fighting for her life in the ICU for a week you @GizelleBryant were the ONLY one of my #RHOP cast mates [sic] who did not text, call, nothing. Instead, you went on @TheRealDaytime & shaded me while I was at my lowest point #RHOP."
Per Black Chronicle, the "shade" Wendy was referring to was when Gizelle accused Wendy of making "a nasty face" at her daughter Grace after being asked to leave Gizelle's "Reasonably Shady" podcast launch. It should be noted, however, that Wendy denies having any ill will toward Grace. "I am a mother first. I firmly believe children are off limits [sic]. If Grace was hurt I apologize. As the clip shows, my facial expression was a reflection of just being kicked out of the event and I was visibly upset. Our issues have nothing to do with your daughter. #RHOP" she tweeted earlier in the evening.
Something tells us these two won't be making lemonade out of lemons together anytime soon.