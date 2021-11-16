Wendy Osefo Claims This RHOP Cast Member Didn't Reach Out When Her Daughter Was In The ICU

Shots fired!

While Wendy Osefo and Gizelle Bryant went back and forth during part two of "The Real Housewives of Potomac" reunion that aired on November 14, Wendy took to Twitter to air her grievances even further. "I find it very disheartening, that when my 2 year-old [sic] was fighting for her life in the ICU for a week you @GizelleBryant were the ONLY one of my #RHOP cast mates [sic] who did not text, call, nothing. Instead, you went on @TheRealDaytime & shaded me while I was at my lowest point #RHOP."

Per Black Chronicle, the "shade" Wendy was referring to was when Gizelle accused Wendy of making "a nasty face" at her daughter Grace after being asked to leave Gizelle's "Reasonably Shady" podcast launch. It should be noted, however, that Wendy denies having any ill will toward Grace. "I am a mother first. I firmly believe children are off limits [sic]. If Grace was hurt I apologize. As the clip shows, my facial expression was a reflection of just being kicked out of the event and I was visibly upset. Our issues have nothing to do with your daughter. #RHOP" she tweeted earlier in the evening.

Something tells us these two won't be making lemonade out of lemons together anytime soon.