The Tragic Death Of Murphy Brown Actor Charles Kimbrough

Tragic news about a famous actor's death has just been announced. On January 11, 2023, Charles Kimbrough died at the age of 86, per The New York Times (via The Hollywood Reporter). Details on Charles' cause of death haven't been revealed, per TMZ. The actor is survived by his son, John Kimbrough.

Charles garnered attention for his role in the classic sitcom "Murphy Brown" as network anchor Jim Dial, a supporting role that scored him an Emmy nomination in 1990. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Charles was also well-established in the theater scene and was nominated for a Tony Award in 1971 for Best Featured Actor in Stephen Sondheim's musical "Company." He starred in a number of theatrical productions, including the 1995 comedy "Sylvia" alongside "Sex and the City" star Sarah Jessica Parker. According to his IMDb page, Charles also acted in a variety of popular films including the 1996 Disney animated film "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" and the 2001 rom-com "The Wedding Planner" with Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey.

Following his death, Charles' fans, industry professionals, and loved ones are commemorating the beloved actor.

